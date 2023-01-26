Monterey Park gunman prepared backup getaway vehicle, sheriff says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The gunman who shot and killed 11 people in a ballroom in Monterey Park, Calif., left a motorcycle a block from the scene the day of the shooting — suggesting a preplanned element — but did not know any of the victims as far as authorities can tell, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Luna said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the authorities have not been able to establish a connection between the gunman, Huu Can Tran, and any of the victims. He added that Tran was not romantically involved with any victims and was not married at the time of the shooting; rumors had been swirling among local officials and media that Tran was targeting his wife in a fit of jealousy.

Years ago, Tran had been a regular at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, one of the dance halls popular with the immigrant community in Monterey Park, but was later alienated from Star and another dance studio, The Washington Post has reported. Luna said the authorities believe he had not been to Star in the past five years, based on witness statements.

Advertisement

Such revelations have left the authorities with seemingly more questions than answers as the pressure mounts to find a motive. “It doesn’t make sense,” Luna said of the shooting and the unclear circumstances surrounding it. “It really doesn’t.”

Luna said the motorcycle was left one block from the dance studio “sometime” on Saturday, adding that the authorities did not know how long Tran had been planning the attack.

Luna also shared more details about the weapon used in the shooting, a Cobray MAC-10 that he said Tran purchased in Monterey Park in 1999. He did not answer a question from a reporter about whether the gun was purchased through a private party sale, though he noted that the firearm was not registered in California.

GiftOutline Gift Article