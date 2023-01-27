A van was stolen from a funeral home. A man’s body was inside.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Outside the Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, Ill., one of its vans was left running with the doors unlocked, police say. Someone stole the van Saturday afternoon, driving off toward Chicago. They had a man’s body in tow, officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For days, police searched for both the van and the body of Curtis Brown, 47. They were later found in separate locations in Chicago. The suspect, 23-year-old Deon Howard, now faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle but remains at large.

More than 700 miles away in Mississippi, Brown’s family learned his body was missing on Monday, two days after the van was stolen. They worried they would never get the chance to pay their last respects.

“We thought we would never find him, that maybe they threw him in the lake,” Brown’s brother, Ed, said in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Collins and Stone Funeral Home did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post on Thursday evening.

Curtis Brown died unexpectedly on Jan. 20 after fainting at work, his mother, CindyLou Howard, wrote on a GoFundMe page. He was a father of 12 and grandfather of four who was “very loving” and enjoyed “fun around his family,” Howard wrote.

On Sunday, police in Chicago found the funeral home’s van, a gray Chrysler, on the city’s South Side, but there was no body inside. As the search for Brown’s body continued Monday, police released four photos of a suspect wearing dark clothing and gloves, holding a cellphone to his ear.

Even on Monday morning, Brown’s family wasn’t aware that his body was missing, his mother told WGN9. Howard only learned of the search hours before her son’s body was found, she told the station.

Authorities said they found Brown’s body Monday evening about two miles from where the van was left.

As family members sought information, they told WGN9 that the funeral home stopped answering their phone calls.

Brandy Collins, the funeral home’s director, began serving a two-year professional probation term in March 2021 and was fined $10,000 for “unprofessional conduct, failure to account for personal property, and aiding and assisting unlicensed practice,” according to records from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. She is set to remain on probation until March and was previously placed on probation in 2013 and 2009.

The family is considering legal action, Ed Brown told the Sun-Times. But for now, he said, the focus is on getting Brown’s body to Mississippi.

“I just want to have his funeral service and get it out of the way so he can rest in peace,” he said.

