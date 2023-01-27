Tyre Nichols’s mother can’t bear to watch the video of her son’s beating

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Earlier this week, Tyre Nichols’s mother and stepfather watched the video of their son being beaten by five Memphis police officers. RowVaughn Wells watched for less than a minute before hearing her son’s voice and leaving the room, she said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I have to stay strong, but it’s very difficult,” she told The Washington Post. "And then when I walked in that room and I sat there and I heard my son’s voice — because that’s going to be the last time that I hear my son’s voice — that just did something to me. And I just had to get out.

“I’ve already seen how he looks. I already know what they did to him. I don’t need to see how they did it. And so I can’t watch the video.”

Representatives for Nichols said the footage they watched lasted an hour, with multiple video angles showing different perspectives of the interaction. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the footage included police surveillance video and footage from body cameras worn by the officers.

All five officers were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and official suppression.

“We were expecting something not good, because we usually don’t get a chance to see video this quickly,” said Antonio Romanucci, co-counsel for the family. “The expectation level was met if not exceeded. There’s a good three minutes of unabated beating. Just beating. I’ve seen a lot but this was shocking.”

As the family screened the footage — details of which they were asked by the city attorney not to share publicly in advance of its release — stepfather Rodney Wells cried out in anguish.

“Why?” he repeated. “What did he do?”

“It turned into a pack mentality,” Romanucci said. “And certainly when they packed together, they reacted together and they felt protected by each other. It’s sad to see these five play off each other. They all take shots.”

Before watching the footage Monday morning, the family met with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis. Rodney Well said Davis explained she was proud of her department and the work its officers do for the city of Memphis, “but I’m not proud of what you’re about to see," she told them.

Romanucci and co-counsel Benjamin Crump said it was a rarity that officials screened video in advance for the family and took such swift action against the officers involved in a police killing.

“This is the blueprint going forward,” Crump said Friday.

