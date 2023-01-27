Live updates Tyre Nichols beaten to death; Memphis police to release video

The death of Tyre Nichols

The latest: Here’s what to know about Tyre Nichols’s death as Memphis prepares for protests. Body cam and surveillance footage of the incident are expected to be released Friday.

Who is Tyre Nichols? A 29-year-old man in Memphis, Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by police officers after a traffic stop earlier in January. He was pronounced dead at a hospital three days after the officers arrested him.

What has happened? The five officers involved in Nichols’ beating death have been fired and face second-degree murder charges, among others. Each had joined the Memphis police within the past six years.