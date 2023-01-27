Live updates Tyre Nichols beaten to death; Memphis police to release video

Memphis is bracing for the Friday evening release of body-camera video of the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist fatally injured after being pulled over by police earlier this month.
After viewing the footage Monday, Nichols’s stepfather and lawyers for the family said he was kicked, punched and Tasered less than 100 yards from his home. A police spokesperson said that officers pulled Nichols over for alleged reckless driving and that Nichols fled on foot before he was ultimately arrested.
Here’s what to know:
- The video released Friday will include surveillance and body-camera footage showing the five Memphis police officers interacting with Nichols during his arrest, officials say.
- In addition to the investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and the Justice Department are also launching a civil rights investigation.
- National protests are expected after the footage is released on Friday, with both Nichols’s family and law enforcement officials urging people to protest peacefully. In a statement Thursday following the announcement of charges, President Biden noted that “fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people,” and called for Congress to advance the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a police accountability bill that stalled in the Senate in 2021.
The death of Tyre Nichols
What has happened? The five officers involved in Nichols’ beating death have been fired and face second-degree murder charges, among others. Each had joined the Memphis police within the past six years.