Timeline: Videos show Tyre Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance

Editor’s note: The videos in this story contain graphic content.
Officers said the initial police stop was not filmed. What the videos do include are the 37 minutes between 8:24 p.m., when an officer opened the door of Nichols’s car, and 9:01 p.m., when an ambulance arrives.
The footage shows it took 22 minutes for an ambulance and a stretcher to arrive for Nichols after officers announced he was in custody. The officers, who also used a Taser and who were fired last week, are facing second-degree murder and other charges.
Here is a timeline of key points during the violent confrontation:
8:24 p.m.: Police detain Nichols
- A police officer opens the door of Nichols’s car, which is stopped in an intersection. The officer pulls Nichols out of the car. Nichols is heard saying, “I didn’t do anything.”
8:25 p.m.: Nichols is pepper sprayed
- Nichols is pushed to the ground. Police threaten to use their Tasers on Nichols, shout expletives at him, and pepper spray him. During the altercation, Nichols can be heard saying: “You guys are really doing a lot right now. I’m just trying to go home,” and “I am on the ground.”
- Nichols struggles to his feet, a police officer appears to use his Taser, and Nichols runs away. An officer reports Nichols’s running away via radio, and other officers begin looking for him.
8:32 p.m.: Nichols is chased down
- An officer chasing Nichols appears to reach him. Officers pin him to the ground and then begin hitting him.
- At around 8:33 p.m., Nichols screams “Mom!” several times. An officer says: “Watch out, I’ll spray your eyes again,” as he sprays him. “Give me your hands,” the officers yell.
- Officers are seen kicking, beating, and using a baton to strike Nichols. An officer strikes Nichols in the head at least five times.
8:38 p.m.: Nichols waits for medics
- Officers lean Nichols against a police car. An officer asks the fire department to come to the scene.
8:41 p.m.: Medics arrive
- Two medics arrive to examine a groaning Nichols, who appears unable to sit up. Meanwhile, officers laugh and talk, recounting the chase.
8:46 p.m.: Nichols waits for an ambulance
- An officer says it will take an ambulance “a while” to arrive. Nichols, having been examined, is slumped on the ground, leaning against the police car.
9:01 p.m.: An ambulance arrives
- Twenty-two minutes after officers announced Nichols was in custody, a stretcher, then an ambulance, come into view.
- It’s not clear how much more time elapsed before Nichols was taken to St. Francis Hospital, which is about six miles, or a 15-minute drive, away.
