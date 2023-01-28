Timeline: Videos show Tyre Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance

Footage released by the city of Memphis showed the kicks, punches and baton strikes police officers delivered against Tyre Nichols , a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally injured after being pulled over earlier this month.

The videos, which Nichols’s family has seen, were released with a warning for graphic content. The clips run about an hour in total. One of the body-camera videos begins when police officers get out of their car and walk up to Nichols’s car, where another officer already on the scene is pulling him out of the driver’s seat.