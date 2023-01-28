For Black Memphians, Tyre Nichols’s death opens new chapter of pain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEMPHIS — Cloyd Nightingale was 15 years old and working for a local cookie company when a woman burst into the warehouse and cried to him that Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated at the Lorraine Motel. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He was 70 years old and stopped behind protesters on Interstate 55 when he watched video footage of police officers in his hometown brutally beating Tyre Nichols. He thought of that woman in the warehouse, he said. He swore he could hear her sobbing.

To Nightingale, the pain of losing a Black man to violence in Memphis brought him back to the anguish he felt nearly 55 years earlier. But the emotions felt different, he said, because this time, the perpetrators were Black.

“It actually hurts that it was five Black police officers who would do a young man like that,” he said. “I never thought that would happen.”

Officials across the country braced for violence after police released footage Friday of the five officers — who have been charged with second degree murder — brutally beating Nichols, 29-years-old and unarmed. Leaders, from President Biden to police chiefs, mayors and governors, issued statements decrying the violence and encouraging cities to prepare for nights of unrest, with an eye toward Memphis as the center of the potential uproar.

Advertisement

But in this majority Black city with a majority Black police department and a Black police chief, five Black officers killing a Black man did not incite rage.

It evoked grief.

Some stores downtown closed early but none boarded up, like they had nationwide in 2020 after George Floyd was killed. Demonstrators who marched on Interstate 55 went home by 10:30 p.m. Most said they did not want to watch the footage until they were alone, if at all. They wanted to process it in silence.

Hanging over the quiet was the legacy of King, whose 1968 assassination in many ways shaped the city of Memphis. Many people here said they grew up wanting to embody his spirit of nonviolence and dispel the association between Memphis and the moment a White man shot King as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, which has since been turned into a civil rights museum.

Advertisement

Some of Memphis’s Black residents, who make up around 65 percent of the city’s population, said they hope the killing of Nichols does not overshadow the considerable racial progress that the city has made in recent decades. Others noted that progress in diversifying Memphis’s police department hasn’t translated into better relationships with the communities they patrol.

“I thought it had to be five White officers. I didn’t think it could ever be five Black officers,” said Willie Williams, a 71-year-old lifelong Memphis resident, who is Black. “It made me feel real bad, real bad.”

Willie Moore, 74, and one of Memphis’s best-known Black business owners, said when he was a young man, Black police officers in Memphis were not allowed to carry weapons in White neighborhoods or arrest White residents suspected of committing crimes. Today, many are proud the department is a majority Black police force. In a city like this one, where one in three children grow up in poverty, law enforcement can be a ticket into the middle class.

Advertisement

“People are smart enough to see this came from individuals, and they don’t blame the whole police department,” said Moore. “The whole police department is pretty good. There just happens to be these individuals who happened to get caught, but I don’t see it as the normal thing.”

He served lunch Saturday to a crowd at Willie Moore’s Family Restaurant on Main Street, which claims to have “the best pulled and chopped pork Bar-B-Que in town plus Bar-B-Que Ribs and Bar-B-Que Bologna.” On both the front door and an interior wall of the restaurant, Moore has hung a photograph of himself, then 19 years old, standing behind King during a 1968 march down Main Street.

Today, Main Street is a car-free thoroughfare used only by pedestrians and the city trolley service. It is home to popular blues bars and barbecue restaurants, but also to a large number of vacant store fronts. Moore said he hopes this moment of national attention can help the city’s Black community redouble its efforts to build wealth and economic power.

Advertisement

“The real reason people disrespect Black people, is that they don’t have no power,” Moore said. “We have the power to vote in numbers, but as long as we don’t have a money base, we don’t have no power.”

Other Memphis residents said they were unsurprised by the brutality of its police officers, no matter their race, and that they hope this moment of national attention creates lasting reform in the city’s long-troubled police department. They pointed to killings separated by decades to show how little has changed.

In 1971, a 17-year-old Black man was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers and Shelby County Sheriff deputies after a high-speed chase. Forty-four years later, in 2015, a White Memphis police officer fatally shot an unarmed 19-year-old Black man after a traffic stop.

In the days since Nichols’s killing, members of the city’s official Black Lives Matter chapter, among others, called for the end of the specialized police unit named Scorpion, which was created in late 2021 with the goal of increasing police presence in high-crime neighborhoods at a time when homicides were surging in the city. All five officers who beat Nichols were members of that unit. The Memphis police department announced they were disbanding it Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Shalonda Williams, 42, lost her dad in 1983 in a shootout with Memphis police officers. She described the relationship between law enforcement and her community as tense and disrespectful. On Friday night, she stood in the middle of Interstate 55 with a sign that said “Justice for Tyre,” calling for an end to all pretextual traffic stops.

“We’re really scared of the police, to be honest,” she said. “It’s a cringey feeling. It’s a, ‘Let me make sure I’m siting all the way up and both of my hands are on the wheel so they wont stop me or harass me or bother me.'”

On Saturday nights, Williams said she often sees police officers and bargoers cursing at each other. She said that sort of dynamic plays out across the city, no matter the race of the officers. But Williams said she was especially upset to learn that it was Black officers who kicked, shocked and pepper sprayed Nichols.

Advertisement

“It was alarming and it was extra hurtful that they were Black officers that wasn’t much older than Tyre, that was the same race as Tyre,” she said.

Parked in a line of cars near Williams on Friday night was Jasmine Johnson, a 48-year-old stranded on Interstate 55 for three hours because of the protest. From her car, she reflected on how life for Black Memphis residents had changed over the decades. Economic conditions and other aspects of life had steadily improved, she said, but there was one big exception: crime.

She noted that Memphis experienced record numbers of homicides in 2020 and again in 2021, mirroring nationwide trends that occurred during the covid-19 pandemic, but also a societal problem that has hit Black families especially hard.

With young Black men accounting for most of the victims and the perpetrators, Johnson said the city’s Black community needs more role models who can set examples for young Memphis residents.

Advertisement

“When the police don’t set an example, and follow rules and regulations, how can they expect the people that live in the city to follow the rules and regulations?” Johnson said. “You already got someone tied down with the knees of five people. That looks gang related and looks just like what the little kids are doing these days.”

Hours after protesters went home, a man was fatally shot on Beale Street, a thoroughfare that Congress has officially declared as “Home of the Blues.” underscoring the daily violence that has Memphis residents worried.

Shortly after police cleared from the homicide scene early Saturday, a handful of tourists meandered outside of the Lorraine Motel, staring at a plaque that quoted Genesis 37, 19-20: “They said to one another, behold. Here cometh the dreamer … Let us slay him … and we shall see what become of his dreams.”

Advertisement

Jonathan Holmes, a security guard, sat in his golf cart nearby, monitoring them.

The 37-year-old, born in Memphis, wanted to work for the civil rights museum in part to learn more about history. He said he finds it meaningful to walk through the building and understand more about the transatlantic slave trade, the liberation movement and the forces that have contributed to the racism he still sees around him.

Holmes said he is proud to live in a majority Black city, where he looks around every day and sees Black business owners, Black patrons and Black leaders. That feeling, however, does not extend to the Black police officers who monitor his city streets.

“I would think, as a Black man, that it would have been more helpful to have people policing our neighborhood who look like us because they wouldn’t be too quick to kill us,” he said. “But I started noticing that the Black officers are more aggressive than the White officers.”

He said a Black officer pulled him over in 2006 and immediately started screaming at him for running a red light. Holmes tried to be calm, he said, but eventually yelled back that the light had been yellow.

Sitting in his blue security uniform on Saturday, Holmes said he did not plan on protesting over the killing of Nichols like he had in 2020 over the killing of Floyd.

“It’s draining, it’s exhausting,” he said. “At this point, it’s not even about race anymore. It’s a police issue now.”

GiftOutline Gift Article