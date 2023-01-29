The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Tyre Nichols loved sunsets. People are sharing glowing skies in his honor.

January 29, 2023 at 7:36 a.m. EST
Rowvaughn Wells describes her son Tyre Nichols' love for sunsets. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after a violent arrest by Memphis police three days prior. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Courtesy: Jamal Dupree/The Washington Post)

In life, Tyre Nichols loved sunsets. Each evening, he would watch the sky as it changed color, often snapping photos of the view, his mother said.

In the days since his death, which came after he was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, people across the country are sharing their images of powder-pink skies and glowing orange landscapes in his honor.

Nichols was stopped by police who said he was driving recklessly on the evening of Jan. 7. The unarmed 29-year-old was pulled from his car, then shocked, pepper-sprayed, kicked, punched and struck with a baton by five officers who have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, among other counts. He died on Jan. 10, leaving behind a 4-year-old son.

Body-camera footage of the violent arrest was released Friday, renewing anger and protests over police brutality nationwide. Many expressed horror at the footage, which showed Nichols repeatedly calling out for his mother as he was pummeled.

Some others took to social media to urge people not to share the video, but to post images of sundown instead.

“Let’s flood this vile darkness, with Tyre’s incandescent light,” read one tweet that urged people to use the hashtag #SunsetsForTyre to share their own images. “From what I have seen Tyre Nichols liked to take pictures of sunsets. Me too. Here is one of mine to honor him and his too-short life,” read another tweet.

“My son, every night, wanted to go and look at the sunset,” Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, said at a news conference Friday, describing him as a “gentle soul” who “loved to take pictures.” Wells said Nichols would often watch the sun go down from Memphis’s Shelby Farms Park.

“Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way,” Nichols wrote on his website, titled This California Kid. “I take different types of photography, anywhere from action sports to rural photos, to bodies of water and my favorite.. landscape photography.”

Timeline: It took 22 minutes for ambulance to arrive after Nichols was beaten

A photograph taken from a plane window was accompanied by a simple message from singer Anita Baker: “A Sunset, for #TyreNichols.”

A GoFundMe page created by the Nichols family has raised almost $1 million.

“We want to build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets,” the page says.

Victoria Bisset, Hadley Green and Robert Klemko contributed to this report.

