Cindy Williams, who played Shirley in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75

Actress Cindy Williams, who played the upbeat Shirley to Penny Marshall’s gruff Laverne in the hit television show “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, according to a family spokesperson. Williams was 75. Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday “after a short illness,” according to spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

Cranis released a statement from Williams’s children Emily and Zak that in part reads: “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams starred on ABC’s “Laverne & Shirley” — a “Happy Days” spinoff — from 1976 to 1983. She and Marshall co-starred as employees in a Milwaukee beer-bottling plant who lived together, sharing misadventures in dating and on the job.

Williams was a native of Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles according to a biography provided by Cranis. Williams also performed in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” in 1974 and George Lucas’s “American Graffiti” in 1973.

“May that laughter continue in everyone, because she would want that,” her children wrote. “Thank you for loving our Mom, she loved you too.”

