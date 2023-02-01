Mom sues Fla. schools, claiming district banned her over OnlyFans posts

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Victoria Triece said she was walking into her son’s elementary school to help with a pumpkin-carving event in October 2021 when the principal asked to chat. Carrying carving supplies, Triece said she was rushing but could talk for a few minutes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Triece never made it to her son’s classroom, according to a lawsuit. The principal informed her that the Florida school district’s board ruled she could no longer engage with children on school grounds, the suit claims. The reason, Triece said, was because she posted nude photos of herself on the social media platform OnlyFans.

Last week, Triece sued Orlando’s Orange County Public Schools in Florida’s circuit court, seeking the right to reengage in volunteer work for her two sons’ school events.

“It wasn’t my job, but I took it very seriously,” Triece, 31, told The Washington Post. “And then you’re told like, ‘Hey, you just can’t be here.’ It’s like, ‘What do I do?’ This was my life.”

Advertisement

An Orange County Public Schools spokesman said “the district does not comment on potential or pending litigation.”

Triece, who said she has raised her 11- and 7-year-old sons as a single parent since 2019, launched an OnlyFans account — where subscribers pay for access to videos and photos — later that year. She began posting on the site to generate income while keeping her schedule flexible so she could volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary School, she added.

Triece said she began volunteering at her sons’ school in October 2016. She organized field days and class parties and chaperoned field trips, she said. When other children’s parents couldn’t attend events, Triece said, she comforted their kids.

“Now my child’s obviously in that position,” Triece said, “which is gut-wrenching.”

On Oct. 13, 2021, Triece said she arrived at the school in the morning to help her youngest son carve pumpkins when the principal asked whether she could speak to her in her office. Over about 40 minutes, Triece said, the principal informed her that a parent sent Triece’s OnlyFans pictures to the Orange County School Board, which revoked Triece’s access to the property.

Advertisement

Triece said she cried for more than an hour. She had planned to participate in science experiments and hall decorations over the following days, she said, and recalled thinking: “This isn’t right. I’m going to get somebody to help me get back into that building.”

Triece hired attorneys, who sent a letter to the county and school Oct. 27, 2021, requesting Triece’s reinstatement to the volunteer program. More than a year later, the ban remains, her lawsuit claims.

Triece said she still donates supplies to the school, but she leaves them in a box at the building’s front door for a faculty member to fetch. She said she communicates with her sons’ teachers via ClassDojo, an educational phone app.

“How dare they imprint the scarlet letter on her and then make her a pariah around children?” Triece’s attorney, Mark NeJame, said. “Yet they still willingly take her gifts to the students. It’s just the epitome of hypocrisy.”

Advertisement

On Jan. 24, Triece and her attorneys filed the lawsuit, arguing that the school district infringed on Triece’s privacy rights.

Triece’s children still request her attendance at school events, she said. Last week, her youngest son was disappointed she couldn’t commit to an upcoming SeaWorld field trip, and she’s not allowed to attend her oldest son’s orchestra concerts, she said.

“The most exciting part of being a mom was to be so involved in their lives,” Triece said. “That was all I wanted for my kids.”

GiftOutline Gift Article