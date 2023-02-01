‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested on sexual assault charges

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nathan Chasing Horse, an actor best known for his role in “Dances With Wolves,” was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting minors and other counts. Police arrested Chasing Horse at his house in North Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. He is charged with sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old, two additional counts of sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking, and child abuse/neglect, police said on social media.

The 46-year-old actor, who used to go by Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was born in Rosebud Reservation, S.D., according to IMDb.

He is best known for his role as young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s “Dances with Wolves,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 1991. Chasing Horse also appeared in a handful of TV movies.

Advertisement

If convicted, he faces life in prison on the sexual assault charges and up to 20 years in prison on the sex trafficking charges.

➡️Sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old

➡️Sexual assault (2 counts)

➡️Sex trafficking of an adult (2 counts)

➡️Child abuse/neglect



This is an ongoing investigation.



Event Number: LLV221200062648 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 1, 2023

Citing a 50-page search warrant it obtained, the Associated Press reported that the actor has been under investigation for months on suspicion of sexual assault against Indigenous girls over the past two decades.

Chasing Horse was arrested at his house that he shares with five wives, according to the AP. The warrant reportedly said that Chasing Horse had developed a reputation as a “medicine man” or “holy person” who performed healing ceremonies. The warrant alleged that he used this reputation to abuse Native American girls.

The warrant said that some of the alleged victims are as young as 13, the AP reported.

The AP reported that Chasing Horse was believed to be the leader of a cult known as the Circle, according to the warrant. Myths around this name have led to films and video games.

The search warrant also reportedly detailed that police are looking into alleged sex crimes in other states, including Montana and South Dakota. The warrant said there might be at least six assault victims.

Chasing Horse and detectives on the case were not available to speak to the media, police said.

GiftOutline Gift Article