Pilot who was ‘buzzing’ boaters before crashing charged with reckless flying

Professional photographer Stephanie Stamos expected to shoot portraits of senior students on Sept. 11, but as a plane flew toward the water and dangerously close to a boat, she started capturing what she feared was a tragedy in the making. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then, the plane pulled up — just feet from the surface of Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colo. — and flew up toward the mountains.

Stamos’s fear lifted.

“I’m like … ‘He’s just bombing boats, buzzing people.’”

On Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced it had charged the pilot of the Cessna, Ahmed El-Kaddah, with 11 misdemeanors: six counts of reckless endangerment and five counts of menacing. An arrest warrant has been issued for El-Kaddah, but investigators believe he left the country shortly after Sept. 11 and has not returned.

“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” Sheriff John Feyen said in a news release. “The lack of legal accountability is frustrating to say the least.”

El-Kaddah could not be reached for comment.

Stamos, 58, had already spent part of the afternoon in Fort Collins getting some in-town shots with a 17-year-old high school senior and her mother. The three then headed to the reservoir for an outdoorsy photo shoot.

Stamos noticed the plane as she was gathering the two cameras and other gear she’d need for the shoot. She had a telephoto lens at the ready that allowed her to get quality shots of the Cessna dipping toward the water’s surface even though she was up on a cliff.

More than three dozen photos taken by Stamos show the plane flew low over the water as it approached one of three boats visible in the images. The Cessna then climbed up and away from the reservoir.

After she watched the plane buzz the boaters, Stamos said, she returned to doing the photo shoot, thinking she would get work done and “wait for the boom.”

“‘It’s going to crash’ is what I thought,” she said.

That’s what happened, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 7 p.m., deputies and Larimer County rangers responded to a plane crash near Horsetooth Mountain, where they found a damaged Cessna 172M airplane and two occupants, who had minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration conducted their own investigations. The NTSB determined that El-Kaddah and his brother, a flight instructor, conducted a personal flight over the reservoir, making two low passes over two boats while doing so. El-Kaddah’s brother told NTSB investigators the Cessna had an engine malfunction and, to avoid landing on the water or hitting the boats, they decided to climb away from the lake, which caused the crash.

But investigators found no mechanical malfunctions or anomalies that would have prevented operation of the plane, and that the pilot’s account was “inconsistent” with the flight data. The NTSB determined that the likely cause of the crash was pilot failure.

Sheriff’s office investigators contacted the FBI, which determined that El-Kaddah didn’t break any federal laws, which led the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office to file the 11 state charges against him.

Stamos said she learned from a client that the plane had crashed the day after. Law enforcement was asking anyone with images of what had happened to send them in. When she went to the sheriff’s office and handed them over, she said the investigator told her the images were the key to them bringing a case.

Boaters who were on the water that day contacted Stamos in the days and weeks that followed, she said. They thanked her for providing proof of what had happened.

“A woman was on a paddle board, and a plane was coming at her. Can you imagine being on a paddle board and a plane’s coming at you?

“The people down there were really scared,” she said.

