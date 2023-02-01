Tyre Nichols funeral live updates Weather delays ceremony until afternoon; Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

MEMPHIS — Tyre Nichols’s funeral will include a eulogy from the Rev. Al Sharpton and remarks by Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer representing Nichols’s family.
Vice President Harris will attend the service at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, along with families of other victims of police violence.
The death of Tyre Nichols
Police violence: The race of the five officers charged in the Tyre Nichols killing has prompted a complex grappling among Black activists and advocates for police reform about the pervasiveness of institutional racism in policing. Brutal video footage shows police pepper-spraying, punching and kicking Nichols, underscoring the disparity between what police first reported and what actually happened. A timeline of police footage shows Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance.
Who was Tyre Nichols?: The 29-year-old father was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers after a traffic stop earlier in January. He was pronounced dead at a hospital three days after the officers arrested him. Nichols’s mother struggled to watch the Memphis police footage. Here’s what to know about the lethal encounter.
What is the Scorpion unit?: The five officers involved in Nichols’s beating death have been fired and face second-degree murder charges, among others. Two additional officers were suspended on Monday. After the fallout from the brutal beating, Memphis police shut down the Scorpion unit. Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis is leading the department that’s engulfed in crisis.