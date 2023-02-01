Tyre Nichols funeral live updates Weather delays ceremony until afternoon; Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Tyre Nichols was a “gentle soul” who “loved to skateboard. He loved to take pictures. He liked to go see the sunset. And most of all, he loved his mother, and he loved his son,” RowVaughn Wells said of her 29-year-old son, who died three days after being pulled over by police last month.

Originally from Sacramento, Nichols was living in Memphis when he died. He had a 4-year-old son.

The five police officers involved in Nichols’s arrest, who are also Black, have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. But as the focus has shifted toward the investigation and the process of seeking justice, Nichols’s family has sought to keep his memory alive.

This is an excerpt from a full story.