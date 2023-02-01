The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Tyre Nichols funeral live updates Weather delays ceremony until afternoon; Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Memorial delayed until afternoon because of inclement weather
What we know about Tyre Nichols
Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Nichols’s funeral
Tyre Nichols was remembered at a recent church service at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church in Memphis. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
MEMPHIS — Tyre Nichols’s funeral will include a eulogy from the Rev. Al Sharpton and remarks by Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer representing Nichols’s family.

Nichols, 29, was stopped by police for an alleged traffic violation and died three days after the Jan. 7 beating. Videos of the beating were released Friday, leading to protests and putting a national spotlight on Memphis police.

Vice President Harris will attend the service at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, along with families of other victims of police violence.

Nichols’s funeral will begin at 1 p.m, Memphis time (2 p.m. EST), delayed from its original 10:30 start by weather. The Washington Post will carry live-streaming video.
Two more Memphis police officers were “relieved of duty” during the investigation of Nichols’s death, the department announced Monday night. Five others have been terminated and charged with second-degree murder.
Footage of Nichols’s brutal beating was released Friday night, sparking furious calls for accountability and police reform. On Sunday, Crump called on Congress to pass national police reform legislation.
How did Memphis police describe what happened to Tyre? A timeline of police footage shows Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance.

