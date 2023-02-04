The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ohio town orders evacuations after train spills hazardous materials

By
and  
 
Updated February 4, 2023 at 2:27 p.m. EST|Published February 4, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EST
In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is shown from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, Feb. 3. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. (Melissa Smith/AP)

A 50-car train derailment in Ohio prompted evacuation orders Saturday as federal investigators examine what caused it.

The mayor of East Palestine, a village in northeastern Ohio, ordered the evacuation after a train containing possibly hazardous material derailed on Friday evening, causing an explosion that sent flames high into the air.

Emergency responders worked through the night to put out the fire and exited the area after it was deemed that one of the carts carrying vinyl chloride, a flammable chemical, endangered those working at the scene, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith A. Drabick said.

“It’s not safe to put anyone in there to put out the fire,” Mayor Trent Conaway said during a Saturday news conference.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, some 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train containing “various products” derailed near the Pennsylvania border, Conaway said. All residents within a mile radius of the incident must leave the town, Conaway added. No injuries were reported, Drabick said at the Saturday news conference.

Those who are not within the one-mile radius of the incident should shelter in place, Conaway said. On Saturday, he said that between 1,500 and 2,000 homes had been evacuated.

The train carrying a “variety of freight” departed from Madison, Ill., and was on its way to Conway, Pa., Thomas Crosson, a spokesman with Norfolk Southern said in an email to The Washington Post. No members of the crew were injured.

“We mobilized our teams immediately, and personnel are currently on-site coordinating closely with local responders,” Crosson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

