‘People are afraid’: Antisemitic fliers found in Atlanta suburbs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Esther Panitch was drinking her Sunday morning coffee when her husband came in from grabbing the newspaper, surprised. Fliers describing the Talmud, a sacred Jewish text, as “satanic” were folded into three plastic bags and weighed down by corn kernels so they wouldn’t blow away. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Panitch called the Sandy Springs police in her Atlanta suburb and soon learned houses on nearby blocks and across the greater Atlanta area received the same, prompting a police investigation, a denouncement and an offer to assist from the governor and, according to Panitch, highlighting the need to move on legislation that would outline in clear terms what antisemitism is.

“It was unsettling, aggravating — many people are afraid,” Panitch, who is also the only Jewish state lawmaker in Georgia, told The Washington Post. “It’s too easily dismissed as a one-off, but stuff like this has been going on for months. But now they put it on my driveway, so I’m going to use my public megaphone, and people are going to know about it.”

Advertisement

The fliers, found on doorsteps and driveways by residents of all faiths in Sandy Springs and in at least three neighborhoods of nearby Dunwoody, are the latest example of the recent rise in antisemitic acts across Georgia and the country, antisemitism analysts warn. In 2021, the Anti-Defamation League announced an all-time high of reported cases of antisemitism, though experts noted that many attacks are not recorded.

To be clear, it was many Jewish families in neighborhoods in Fulton and DeKalb counties. Previously it has been Cobb. pic.twitter.com/GbdGoSjcgX — Esther Panitch (@epanitch) February 5, 2023

“The trend of fliers like this being distributed is a longtime tactic of white supremacists and is happening with great frequency across the country,” said Eytan Davidson, the regional director for ADL Southeast. “In fact, last year, incidents like this occurred roughly 150 times in Georgia alone.”

Davidson noted the packages advertised an antisemitic website operated by the Goyim Defense League, a loose group of individuals “connected by their virulent antisemitism,” according to the ADL. That network was also reportedly behind banners hung over a Los Angeles highway in October that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” according to Stop Antisemitism, a group that documents antisemitic behavior.

Advertisement

The incidents in Atlanta come days after San Francisco police arrested a man alleged to have shot several blanks at a synagogue on Wednesday. Last year, fliers falsely claiming the public health response to the coronavirus was being orchestrated by the Jewish community were distributed in at least six states, according to the ADL.

The police departments of both Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, cities with sizable Jewish populations, are investigating the fliers.

“Overnight, some despicable individual(s) flyered our community with anti-Semitic, hate-filled material,” wrote Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul on his Facebook page, noting that officials are checking security cameras to identify who distributed the fliers and bring charges, if possible.

It is unclear what charges could be brought, though Panitch said littering or trespassing might be possibilities.

Advertisement

“The Dunwoody Police Department is aware that a number of residents of all faiths received antisemitic fliers in their driveways overnight,” said Billy Grogan, the Dunwoody police chief. “We are actively investigating this incident.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said on Twitter the state would help if needed, though a spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the agency is not yet probing the incident.

The fliers in the Atlanta area said “thousands and thousands” of them have been distributed across the country, though The Post could not confirm that. The targets of the distribution are “the uninformed and the deceived,” the fliers read.

Over the past several months, antisemitic materials have been sent to homes across Georgia, Panitch said. In Cobb County, hundreds were stuffed in mailboxes and dropped at homes with similar messages. Paulding and Muscogee counties saw similar incidents.

Advertisement

Fliers like these, Davidson said, are meant to intimidate and scare entire communities, rather than individuals.

Earlier this year, the ADL found that 85 percent of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, up from 61 percent in 2019, according to a poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, published in January. Twenty percent believe six or more tropes, the highest level in decades.

“We need to define the problem,” Panitch said, referring to a pending House bill that would outline in clear terms what antisemitism is. “It’s time for Georgia to do so.”

Panitch co-sponsored the bill, which would make it easier to prosecute hate crimes as antisemitic by using the definition of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Mark Goldfeder, the director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center and a former law professor, helped write a model bill that served as a guide to the Georgia one and others like it in Iowa, Tennessee, Arizona and other states. He said the bill does not criminalize anything, including hate speech. Instead, it would offer guidance for state agencies.

Advertisement

At a hearing last month on the bill, Goldfeder read a statement from a student in Georgia who described being “terrorized with antisemitic symbols” at school, including swastikas. School staff had told him it wasn’t antisemitism, and the swastikas, which appeared daily, were really peace symbols, according to the student’s statement. The student, who was 13 when this incident took place, contemplated suicide, Goldfeder added.

“It’s a mutating virus, it’s multifaceted,” Goldfeder told The Post. “Because of the amorphous definition of antisemitism, we are seeing a rise in these hate crimes.”

As the only Jewish person in the 236-member legislature, Panitch said she feels a sense of urgency to make sure Georgia and the country take the rising rate of antisemitism seriously.

“I don’t want to be remembered for finding crap on my driveway,” she said. “But it’s not something we can back away from.”

GiftOutline Gift Article