They befriended an ailing doctor, then stole millions from him, feds say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The mother of a California doctor received a call in August 2017. Her son was missing, but the caller offered to look for the doctor — for a fee, according to federal prosecutors. Two days later, the doctor’s mother received a bill for $4,687.72 from Anthony David Flores, a 46-year-old hairdresser also known as “Anton David,” a criminal complaint states. The amount was for “expenses and time” Flores said he and Anna Rene Moore, a 39-year-old actress, had spent to find the doctor, an indictment says.

The pair would take care of the doctor, Flores allegedly reassured the man’s mother — one of his two remaining immediate family members. But the reimbursement request was one of many attempts federal prosecutors say Flores and Moore made to receive money through the doctor, who was also an investor worth more than $60 million.

Advertisement

The pair is facing a 12-count indictment including charges of wire and mail fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft, the Justice Department announced last week.

Flores and Moore were both arrested in late January. It is unclear whether either had an attorney. Flores was listed in custody in Fresno County, Calif., as of Sunday night. Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In total, Flores and Moore defrauded the doctor out of more than $2.7 million starting in September 2017, prosecutors allege. Flores and Moore are accused of moving the money into accounts in their names, then trying to take another $20 million, the indictment alleges. Despite the doctor’s deteriorating health, the duo isolated him from his family, prevented mental welfare checks and gave him drugs such as LSD, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

The doctor, a Malibu-based ophthalmologist, died in May 2018 at 57. He was not named in court documents.

Flores and Moore first met the doctor in June 2017 at an ice cream shop in Venice, Calif., according to the indictment. A week later, they allegedly sent him a text message offering their help. It read: “Our desire is to add ease and flow to your life and be of great service. Sincerely, your new friends: Anton&Anna,” according to court records.

That day, prosecutors said, Flores and Moore moved into the doctor’s beach house off the Pacific Coast Highway. The two stayed there “for free, under the pretenses of being the Victim’s caregivers and friends,” according to the indictment, which was filed in December and unsealed on Jan. 31.

The doctor suffered from a mental illness and had been hospitalized about eight times between 2015 and 2017, the document says. He’d “gradually lost the ability to care for himself” and had been living alone at the beach house until he’d met Flores and Moore, it adds.

Advertisement

On Aug. 12, 2017, three days after the doctor’s mother was told her son had disappeared, Flores visited him at the Twin Towers jail in Los Angeles. The doctor had been detained after a mental health crisis, said Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

While the doctor was waiting for his bail to be posted, Flores persuaded him to switch his power of attorney to help post the bail, promising he’d “get rid” of it after, the indictment says. Flores also told the doctor “he loved him and that he had no interest” in his money, the document alleges.

But the day after the doctor signed the power of attorney, prosecutors say Flores texted someone he knew, telling them the news. Flores’s friend replied: “Boom,” according to court records.

Days later, the doctor signed a second power of attorney that allegedly granted Flores access to his investment accounts.

Advertisement

Over the next several months, Flores and Moore transferred many payments from the doctor — including from his brokerage account and life insurance policy — to accounts in their names, according to the indictment.

In March 2018, Flores wrote the doctor a letter requesting $1 million, prosecutors say. In the letter, Flores told the doctor he’d “chosen to devote my life to be of great service to you” and put aside his “career as an artist and duties as a CEO of my businesses,” according to court records.

About two months later, Flores and Moore allegedly took steps to secure the $1 million.

The pair in May 2018 “arranged to consume LSD” with the doctor, the indictment says. After giving him the drug, Flores changed the two-step authentication on the doctor’s broker’s account and initiated the withdrawal, prosecutors allege.

Advertisement

The duo moved out of the beach house a few days later because the doctor had “evicted them,” according to the Justice Department announcement. But they were still watching him “through video cameras” at the beach house, according to the indictment. During this time, prosecutors say the doctor’s mental condition was “deteriorating.”

The day the doctor died, on May 29, 2018, Flores allegedly made four withdrawals from the man’s checking account, totaling more than $300,000.

The doctor’s mother and his sister filed a lawsuit against Flores and Moore after the duo held a memorial service without inviting them, refused to show them financial documents and requested both the beach house and one-third of the estate, according to the indictment. The lawsuit “uncovered the alleged fraud,” the Justice Department said in its Feb. 1 announcement.

That lawsuit was settled after Flores and Moore agreed to repay $1 million to the doctor’s estate, but they have “so far failed to do” so, according to the Justice Department.

Flores and Moore are set to appear in Los Angeles federal court in the coming weeks, the Justice Department said.

GiftOutline Gift Article