Atlanta police release body-camera video from raid after fatal shooting of activist

The City of Atlanta released body-cam footage on Feb. 8 showing officers reacting to the sound of gunshots in a forest, where a protester was killed by police. (Video: City of Atlanta)

Atlanta police have released body-camera footage from a raid on protesters that led to the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a 26-year-old activist who was killed by police last month as authorities attempted to clear the group from the site of a planned public safety training center that its opponents call “Cop City.”

The video clips, released in full Wednesday by the city and which The Washington Post has edited down, do not show the shooting of Paez Teran and capture only the sound of gunshots. But the clips provide new insight into the mood and apparent confusion that day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said that there is no body-camera footage of the shooting because state patrol officers are not required to wear them; the newly released footage is from body cameras worn by officers not involved in the shooting of Paez Teran.

Police say that Paez Teran fired a bullet that struck an officer and that police then shot and killed the activist. The incident sparked violent protests. Paez Teran’s family has asked for transparency in the probe of the shooting.

The videos show a lighthearted mood turn to confusion among the officers who are responding to the scene, as the first shots are heard at 9:01 a.m. Four gunshots are fired. Moments later, what sounds like dozens of shots are fired over a period of seven seconds.

Body camera footage released by the City of Atlanta captures audio of the fatal shooting of an activist at the site of a planned public safety training center. (Video: City of Atlanta)

When the barrage ends, an officer asks whether there is a target practice going on. Another officer clarifies that the shots were “real.”

An officer over the radio reports sighting a “green tent probably about 100 meters from the creek,” with fireworks going off and a male individual “screaming.” He adds: “I’m not sure if it’s any of the officers. Are all officers okay?”

“We got one officer down,” another responds at approximately 9:03 a.m.

Two minutes later, an officer on the radio asks if there is an active shooter. “Negative, no active shooter,” someone responds. “Subject is barricaded in a tent.”

“Ambulance is on scene,” another officer announces.

Officers take up positions around a green tent in a small clearing, but according to audio from the body-camera footage, officers report that they are unaware of who exactly is inside.

“We’re working on evac with ATVs right now,” an officer reports over the radio at approximately 9:08 a.m. Officers are instructed to hold until the injured person is evacuated. “We don’t want to cause another incident,” someone is heard saying.

At 9:11 a.m., officers are heard reporting “a medic on scene.”

Four minutes later, officers begin to try to clear the tent. They announce that they are with the Atlanta Police Department, have a canine unit and order anyone inside to come out. “If you do not come out, the dog will bite you,” one shouts.

When no response comes from the tent, officers begin deploying less-lethal munitions, which one described as “PepperBall agent.” The Post counted at least 11 munitions being used. “I don’t hear any coughing. He’d be coughing by now,” an officer remarks. A group begins approaching the tent and officers cough from the smoke. After declaring the tent clear, officers stand around and speculate as to what happened.

It is not clear whether anyone was inside the tent.

“The video shows that the operation to clear the forest was poorly planned and undisciplined, and the number of times officers fired at Manuel Paez Teran shocks the conscience,” the lawyer for Paez Teran’s family wrote in an email. “All recordings of any kind must be released as soon as possible from all agencies involved.”

Paez Teran’s family commissioned an independent autopsy that revealed at least 13 gunshot wounds, the family’s lawyer confirmed to The Post.

