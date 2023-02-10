Ala. schools canceled a Black author’s visit. Families rallied around him.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It started as a rumor among the parents. A few days later, Hoover City Schools confirmed the news: It was canceling three book readings by acclaimed children’s author Derrick Barnes at elementary schools in Hoover, Ala., just a few weeks before he was due to visit in early February for Black History Month.

Ashley Dorough was disappointed. Barnes’s children’s books, most of which center on the experience of Black children, were some of her sons’ favorites.

She was also confused. A statement from the school district, where Dorough’s sons are enrolled, first said the visits fell through because of contractual issues. Then the district superintendent told AL.com that a parent had complained to a principal about “controversial ideas” on Barnes’s social media accounts.

When Barnes pulled out of a subsequent reading at the Hoover Public Library, Dorough was dismayed.

“He’s no longer coming, and these kids are not getting this opportunity,” Dorough said in an interview. “ … [Barnes was] no longer comfortable coming to the city that I live in.”

So Dorough and the Hoover community found a way to send their own message to Barnes that he was welcome in their city.

Two fundraisers organized by Dorough and another family have raised thousands of dollars since Barnes’s visits were canceled by the school district. One is supporting a charity Barnes recommended, and another will fund a book drive to distribute Barnes’s books across Hoover.

“This small little act … has made me realize my kids and my family are surrounded by good people who care, even though we’re not the ones making all these decisions,” Dorough said. “I think it’s good to know we still have a voice.”

Hoover City Schools told The Post on Thursday that Barnes’s visit was canceled because the author did not provide a contract for his visit. In a statement to the district’s teachers, Superintendent Dee Fowler said that a parent did make a complaint about Barnes’s social media posts and that when staff responded to the complaint, they found that Barnes had not provided a contract for the reading despite the district requesting one multiple times.

“Mr. Barnes is a distinguished author, and his books are in our schools’ libraries and classrooms,” a district spokesperson told The Post.

Fowler said that Barnes was welcome to visit the district’s schools in the future.

Barnes had arranged the book readings with three Hoover elementary schools almost a year in advance, his agent Patrick Oliver told The Post. Librarians from the schools had reached out enthusiastically to Barnes’s team in April 2022 to request the visit, Oliver said.

Oliver confirmed that Barnes didn’t ink a contract with Hoover City Schools but said sending an invoice has sufficed for the majority of Barnes’s visits, and that he’d confirmed such an arrangement with the district by phone. Oliver said Barnes’s team sent the district an invoice and requested a $500 advance payment for Barnes’s airfare, which the district paid.

The district initially did not give a reason for the cancellation when they informed Barnes on Jan. 23, Oliver said. Oliver and Barnes read about the parent’s complaint of a controversial social media post in the news.

“At first I tried to laugh,” Barnes said. “But then I started to take it personal.”

In an Instagram post on Jan. 23, Barnes criticized the school district’s “vague reason for canceling” his visits and called the move political — that was the only way he imagined he could be judged as controversial, he told The Post.

“I write about Black joy, Black freedom, you know,” Barnes said. “And if someone was offended by that, I can’t do anything about that.”

District officials did not describe or personally review the content of the alleged “controversial” social media posts that the parent complained about, according to AL.com.

“The impasse with Mr. Barnes … centered on the need for a written contract and not on race in any sense of the word,” Fowler told The Post.

Many teachers from the school district slammed the decision to cancel Barnes’s visits. Some 140 educators signed an open letter to district leaders asking them to explain the decision. Reed Lochamy, an English teacher at Hoover High School who co-wrote the letter, wrote to The Post in an email that the confusion around the canceled visits stoked concerns about more aggressive efforts to restrict students’ reading materials in nearby Florida.

“When [Barnes’s] appearances are cancelled in the aftermath of such a complaint, I know that a lot of folks have worried that the kinds of ideas expressed by that parent are going to dictate to some extent the kinds of materials and learning opportunities our students are afforded moving forward,” Lochamy wrote.

Fowler wrote in his response to the letter that any complaints about library materials are subject to a review to prevent complaints from “restricting or otherwise dictating the range of educational content and social perspectives that are made available to our students.”

As frustration mounted, two families who’d eagerly awaited Barnes’s visits took matters into their own hands. Dorough launched a GoFundMe, at first thinking the Hoover community could at least pool together donations to make up for Barnes’s lost income. It has since raised over $4,700. Barnes asked her to donate the entire sum to an Alabama nonprofit, I See Me, Inc., that provides books and reading programs to children of color.

Dorough’s fundraiser wasn’t the only one. Kristen Berthiaume, who lives in the neighboring city of Homewood, had been planning to take her three children to see Barnes at the Hoover Public Library. But she also runs her own little free library, a community bookshelf outside her home she dubbed the “Antiracist Little Library.” She thought she could use her experience to run a book drive and spread the word about Barnes.

“There are also little free libraries in Hoover,” Berthiaume said. “It occurred to me that we could possibly help make Mr. Barnes’s books accessible to the kids in the area who were not going to get to hear him speak.”

Berthiaume said she has raised over $1,800 so far and purchased or received over 200 copies of Barnes’s books, which she plans to distribute to various community bookshelves in Hoover.

Barnes said he was moved by the money Hoover donors had raised in his name.

“I would like to stand in a long line and hug each and every one of those people,” Barnes said.

The Hoover Public Library continued with its event featuring Barnes’s stories on Tuesday evening. A librarian read his books instead, and a crowded room of children — including Dorough’s and Berthiaume’s — made golden paper crowns inspired by one of Barnes’s books, “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut,” about a boy getting a haircut.

Barnes’s phone has since been ringing off the hook, his agent Oliver said, with speaking invitations from Hoover and nearby Birmingham. They plan to wait a few months for the drama to die down as Barnes works on new stories. But will he eventually make it to Hoover, and the schoolchildren who missed him this month?

“Oh yeah,” Barnes said. “I can’t wait.”

