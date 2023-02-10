2nd N.J. politician shot dead in a week in ‘dreadful and random’ coincidence

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Wednesday morning, police in New Jersey responded to a shooting in the parking lot of PSE&G, an energy company. When they arrived, they found a Republican councilman shot dead outside his car — the second elected official in the state to be slain in just a week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For over a decade, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller had worked at PSE&G in Franklin Township., where he was a senior distribution supervisor. Before 7 a.m. Wednesday, one of the company’s former employees approached Heller in the parking lot and shot him, police said in a statement. Heller, 51, was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Some three hours later, authorities tracked down the gunman — identified as 58-year-old Gary Curtis — finding him in a parking lot in nearby Bridgewater Township. When officers approached his car, they saw that he had “a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities are still investigating what led to Heller’s killing — one that mirrored last week’s death of Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council who was fatally shot inside her car. Sayreville is about 55 miles east of Milford.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Deputy Chief Frank Roman Jr. from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said that so far, the “investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation.”

“This is such a crazy, dreadful and random coincidence,” Milford Borough Mayor Henry Schepens told The Post. “But there’s no connection with the other councilwoman, except that they both cared for their communities and were diligent public servants.”

Heller’s life was marked by his “absolute love” for his hometown of fewer than 2,000 residents, Schepens said. Though Heller was first elected to council in 2017 — then reelected in 2020 — he was part of a “family with a long-standing tradition of public service,” as Heller’s parents both served as local elected officials. One of seven children, Heller loved being around people and had a smile “that could just light up the room,” Schepens added. He was also the father of a 19-year-old daughter and had a passion for all things nature and exercise.

Advertisement

“As a member of council, he always had this positive attitude about problems and came up with solutions that considered everyone,” Schepens said. “But as friend, he was just great. He lived his life with gusto and loved this little town.”

As news of Heller’s death spread, tributes from colleagues, friends and elected officials began to pour in.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Heller’s family and friends in the wake of this tragic act of gun violence,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) wrote on Twitter.

Early this morning, a deadly shooting took place outside of a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Heller's family and friends in the wake of this tragic act of gun violence. https://t.co/KITkU4G4aS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 8, 2023

Murphy’s message was echoed by Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr. (R-N.J.), who represents the congressional district where Milford is located.

In Heller’s beloved western New Jersey town, the community reeled from the loss of its “well-loved, kind, hardworking councilman,” the Milford Merchants Association wrote on Facebook. The Milford Fire Company Station 92 called Heller “an advocate of our small town’s fire company,” adding that the 51-year-old “greatly enjoyed serving the residents of the town that he grew up in and was always trying to improve whatever he could.”

Advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking and just incomprehensible that this would happen,” Schepens said. “But it’s really a beautiful sight to see how a community comes together in light of such a tragedy. We’re rallying for [Heller’s] family and trying to help as we can.”

Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in her car outside her home in New Jersey last week in what police believe was a planned attack. A vigil was held for her on Wednesday, and prosecutors say they are continuing to investigate the case, local media reported.

Helier Cheung contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article