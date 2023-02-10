Missouri Atty. Gen. calls for halt to drug care for transgender youth

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for a halt to drug treatments for transgender youth at a pediatric care center in St. Louis after a whistleblower complaint alleged misconduct by those treating children for gender dysphoria and other issues. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Thursday, the Republican attorney general said his office was investigating Washington University’s Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a former case manager alleged that medical professionals had used experimental drugs on children and distributed puberty blockers and hormones without proper assessment and parental consent.

The whistleblower also provided documentation that the center had been at times “unlawfully billing state taxpayers,” to fund this activity, Bailey said.

On Friday, Bailey called on the institution to halt prescribing puberty blockers or hormones to new patients pending the resolution of the investigation. He asked the center to respond by Tuesday on whether they will comply. Both the Missouri Department of Social Services and Division of Professional Registration are assisting the investigation, authorities said.

“We are hopeful that the leaders of these institutions will chose to do the right thing for the safety of Missouri’s children, as we work to root out any possibility of children being harmed by predatory adults with a radical social agenda,” Bailey said.

On Thursday, Washington University said in a statement that the school was “alarmed” by allegations of impropriety at the pediatric center.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have already begun the process of looking into the situation to ascertain certain facts,” the university said. “We are committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of our patients and we hold our medical practitioners to the highest professional and ethical standards.”

The university, an acclaimed research institution, had no immediate comment on Bailey’s call for a halt to treatment of new patients.

Transgender activists said that the move could be hugely disruptive for youth and that they believe Bailey’s crusade is politically motivated, in line with national efforts by Republicans against transgender care.

“I think this is a targeted attack on transgender youth and it saddens me,” said Susan Halla, the mother of a transgender son treated at the center and the board president of TransParent USA, a national organization that supports parents of gender diverse children.

Activists said that the attorney general’s investigation came at a time when children’s hospitals around the country — in Boston, Oklahoma, and elsewhere — that treat transgender youth are increasingly under siege.

At the same time, Republican-controlled state legislatures have introduced more than 80 bills designed to limit or prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults, according to the ACLU — more than twice the number introduced in 2022.

Some of the bills ban treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries. Others block insurance coverage for such treatments, make it a crime to provide them or block funding for medical centers that do.

Missouri legislators have introduced eight bills this year banning gender-affirming care for minors and more than two dozen anti-LGBTQ bills in total so far this legislative session, according to the ACLU of Missouri.

“We’ve called it the most dangerous legislation in recent history,” said Robert Fischer of PROMO, Missouri’s statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization.

On Thursday, the former case manager, Jamie Reed, 42, published a firsthand account of her experiences at the center in The Free Press, a new media company founded by former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss. Most of Reed’s charges were also included in her sworn affidavit to authorities.

Reed, who did not return texts, calls and emails requesting comment, described herself as a St. Louis native, a queer woman married to a transgender male and “politically to the left of Bernie Sanders.”

She said she began working at the center in 2018 and eventually came to the realization that the care they were giving to minors was doing more harm than good.

“During the four years I worked at the clinic as a case manager — I was responsible for patient intake and oversight — around a thousand distressed young people came through our doors. The majority of them received hormone prescriptions that can have life-altering consequences — including sterility,” she wrote.

She said she left the clinic in November, and went to work at another part of Washington University “because I could no longer participate in what was happening there.” She called the treatment of the young patients “morally and medically appalling.”

Reed alleged that doctors often ignored underlying mental health problems of patients, opting to treat them with hormones instead, continued to provide treatment even after parents had withdrawn consent and failed to adequately share the risks and side affects of hormone treatments.

By 2019, she said, she had begun to witness harrowing stories of young people opting to detransition, she wrote. One of the saddest cases, Reed wrote, was a young Black teenager who had her breasts removed — called “top surgery” — then called the surgeon three months later and said she wanted her breasts back.

Halla said that Reed’s allegations were “incredibly shocking” and left many of the parents whose transgender children had been treated at the center feeling “personally and completely blindsided by this person we all know.”

“The information she gave in the article was completely false,” Halla said. “We’ve had nothing but excellent care there.”

Halla said her son Joey first entered the program at age 16, spent a year in therapy and began taking testosterone when he was 17, which she called “the best gift in our lives.” Joey is now 22, doing well and about to graduate summa cum laude from an East Coast university, she said.

“Everything that’s been happening politically has been leading to something like this,” her son said in an interview. “It’s disturbing, but unfortunately, this is the way it is in Missouri.”

The allegations about the center have sent families into a crisis, Susan Halla said, with many scrambling to refill prescriptions — even if existing patients are not covered by Bailey’s demand for a ban on drug treatment — and searching for other health care providers.

Annys Shin contributed to this report.

