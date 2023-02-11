Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — A man is more than his possessions, but in the case of the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, his crocodile coats, designer gloves and ties, personal artwork and antique furniture provide a detailed sketch of a complicated existence. These objects allude to the dignity instilled by his Southern upbringing, the bounty of his star-dusted life and the sometimes burdensome promise that he represented to the multitudes. The strands of Talley’s singular life story were in constant tension between self-creation and self-preservation, between achieving his wildest fantasies and soldiering through his enduring struggles. Talley was a Black child with dreams, a Black man of stature and a fashion luminary who blazed a trail that precious few Black folks have been able to follow — but not for lack of trying.

The regal, self-possessed Talley, who died in 2022 at 73, was a bridge between two eras. He thrived in the lonely terrain between we-shall-overcome and we-have-arrived. His possessions don’t have the historical resonance of the modest belongings of the Black men and women at the forefront of the fight for civil rights, the ones who risked physical danger to break down barriers. Neither are they pure expressions of self-made grandeur in the style of today’s proud arrivistes who flag their wealth on social media as a capitalist boast. His custom Manolo Blahnik slippers are reminders of both the uniqueness of his success and the audacity of it. His ecclesiastical caftans are a reflection of a man with Zeus-like carriage and human self-consciousness.

“He’s sort of outside of the arc of his generation. He doesn’t fit in,” says Elaine Nichols, supervisory curator of culture at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “It’s hard when you’re the lone pioneer.”

“He was who he wanted to be. That takes a lot of power,” she says. “He was sitting in places where other people who were Black had not been. And that starts to have an influence, not only on the wealthy and elite; the everyday person knew who he was and wanted to know what he was doing. He was there. The everyday Black person could identify with him and did. They connected with him.”

“I always think of him as a courageous person,” Nichols adds. Being in those spaces “cost him sometimes. And he still did it.”

His most notable possessions will be auctioned here at Christie’s Wednesday. (An online selection of items is already open for bidding.) The prelude to the live sale has been full of pomp, much like Talley himself, but has also hinted at how he survived or, to paraphrase his favorite gospel song, how he got over.

Christie’s has hosted a preview of his kimonos and jewelry in Palm Beach — against the island’s backdrop of luxury and spectacle — followed by a cocktail reception in Paris in the midst of the haute couture season. And it culminated in Talley’s professional home, New York City, during Black History Month, with a performance by the gospel choir from Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church — Talley’s home congregation.

“In the African American church, besides the preaching, the music is so important. And André loved the quality and diversity of the music,” says Alexis Thomas, Talley’s friend and the trustee of his estate. Talley left his intellectual property to Abyssinian, and the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Harlem church as well as Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in North Carolina, where Talley grew up and in whose cemetery he was laid to rest.

And so Thursday evening, just as this city’s Fashion Week was getting underway, in a gray-and-white auction salon at Christie’s, members of the Abyssinian choir, all dressed in black and the ladies in pearls, settled themselves in two rows of a makeshift riser and began to sing the greats: Diana Ross’s “Theme from Mahogany,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Nina Simone’s “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” and Mahalia Jackson’s “How I Got Over.”

They burst forth with full-throated, hand-clapping exuberance, with soloists using the auctioneer’s elevated lectern as a pulpit to deliver a musical sermon about longing, travails, aspirations and faith. The room was filled with friends, relatives and admirers of Talley, as well as his former colleagues. It was a room dominated by Black faces, which was part of Christie’s mission: to expand its audience by shining a spotlight on the underrepresented. To tell their story with as much flair and sumptuousness as any other. To toast Talley with wine from Black-owned wineries. To rewrite the standard.

Thomas selected Christie’s to host the sale, in part, because the auction house made clear that it not only understood the significance of Talley’s belongings but the significance of Talley himself, as well as the culture out of which he blossomed. “I liked the care and concern they had for his legacy,” Thomas says. And for Thomas, it didn’t go unnoticed that “when we met with Christie’s, they had diversity on their team.”

An estate sale for most people is little more than a few folding tables thick with mementos placed in a driveway or an open house with handwritten price tags affixed to a loved one’s belongings. The very existence of this sale puts the late fashion editor alongside socialites and celebrities, artists, entrepreneurs and history-makers. Museum curators are expected to be among the bidders. The lots range from elaborate caftans that are practically papal in their splendor to ephemera from designers, such as a note of thanks with hand-drawn sketches from Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy, and snapshots taken by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

“The real value is in the provenance and the history of the object,” says Liz Seigel, head of private and iconic collections at the auction house. “I hope that by having André Leon Talley’s collection — he was such a trailblazer — by us showing that he deserves a sale at Christie’s that it will help society see him as the great man that he was.”

“I see this as his final chapter” Seigel says, “his biography in objects.”

Most everything is big. The photographs in the catalogue cannot capture the immensity. The most beautiful pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage are those full of scratches from the myriad baggage handlers. These valises are a reminder of how far Talley was able to travel from his childhood in Durham and how he did so with aplomb and self-regard. He was able to move freely, and for a Black man raised in the segregated South, this was no small thing.

The black NAACP T-shirts with their silver rhinestone logos are a hallmark of Talley’s flamboyance as well as his sense of history and responsibility. He was a race man even as the definition of what that meant and what it demanded evolved in the era of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He had portraits of the writer James Baldwin, as well as one of his grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, who was the foundation of his childhood. Baldwin had been a powerful voice of the Harlem Renaissance; Davis was the voice that had whispered most influentially in Talley’s ear. He held them both in esteem.

The caftans, created by designers including Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci and Patience Torlowei, were an extravagance and crutch. When he wore them, they trailed behind the 6-foot-6 Talley. They swept the floor. They kicked up a breeze. “He always dressed impeccably. Everything was bespoke,” says Rucci. “As he gained weight, the tunics began to appear and the cotton djellabas … We made him about 30. The new formula gave him the identity and the courage to live his life as others saw him and as he wanted to be seen — as an emperor, as royalty.”

“And when he’d, as he liked to say, ‘swan in,’ they gave him so much self-confidence,” he adds.

Rucci dubbed one of the most magnificent of the robes “the shogun caftan.” It was sewn from 30 yards of satin with some 70 darts stitched into the hem so that it would encircle Talley like a glistening moat. He wore it for an “official portrait,” Rucci says. Because Talley was the sort of imposing presence who required formal portraiture. He debuted the shogun on the red carpeted staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he arrived for the 2010 Costume Institute gala. After his death, it was exhibited by the Met. He wears it in a painting by Kim Cole Moore that is part of the auction.

Talley was particular about his possessions, says Thomas. “Don’t touch my things!” he’d say with his voice rising an octave like an alarm. And certainly some objects occupied a rarefied place, such as the Hermès bicycle that was never taken out on a country road or city street. Most everything else had been put to use, if only just a little. He didn’t save his Prada crocodile coats — of which there was an entire flotilla — for a special occasion that never came. He took care with his belongings, attending to them with the same reverence that his grandmother had for the linens she let dry in the sun, so they were fresh, and that she ironed, so they were crisp. He noticed these things. He noticed everything.

One of the details that caught his eye long ago one Sunday was that his friend Alexis Thomas, who was working on a fundraiser for Abyssinian, was carrying her notes in a paper bag — not because she couldn’t afford something better but because it was convenient. The next week, Talley presented her with a Fendi valise. He was intentional in matters of style because he loved fashion and he also loved what it represented. He understood what it could say about people and what it could communicate to his friends.

Thomas got a lot of use out of it, but no longer carries it. Yet she still has the valise. “It’s like a museum piece,” she says. Like Talley’s estate, it’s meaning is more valuable than the object itself.

