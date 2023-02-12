New Mexico could be the first state with an official aroma — and it’s spicy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Years ago, New Mexico state Sen. Bill Soules’s nephew spent his summer on a quest to find a restaurant in Las Cruces that didn’t have fresh green chiles to go with dishes. He and his friends visited more than 10 restaurants in the area, asking for green chiles to be added to their burgers and other meals, Soules, a Democrat from Doña Ana County, said.

There was only one that couldn’t give them fresh chiles: Chili’s, the national chain restaurant, Soules said.

The sweet and savory crop is extremely popular in New Mexico, where Hatch — a town in Soules’s district a few hours from Santa Fe — has been dubbed the “chile capital of the world.” Chiles are even one of the state’s official vegetables.

But Soules wants to take it one step further.

Last month, he introduced a bill to make the smell of “green chile roasting in the fall” the official aroma of New Mexico. The bill made it through its second committee on Friday and is on its way to the Senate floor, Soules said. If passed, the bill would make New Mexico the first state to recognize an official aroma.

“This is emotional to New Mexicans,” Soules told The Washington Post. “It is ubiquitous, and it brings joy to us when we even think about the smell of that aroma in the fall.”

The inspiration for the bill came from fifth-graders.

In November, Soules was invited to Monte Vista Elementary School in Las Cruces to speak about being a senator. But Soules, a former teacher, knew he’d have to do more than just give a speech.

So he started quizzing the fifth-graders on New Mexico’s symbols.

The state bird? A roadrunner.

State aircraft? A balloon, alluding to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, an annual hot air balloon festival.

Finally, he got to the state’s official question, which refers to chiles when ordering food: “Red or green?”

Then, one of the students asked: “Do we have a state smell?”

Soules said New Mexico did not, launching the fifth-graders into a discussion of what it should be.

That was when another student called out how much they loved the smell of chiles roasting, which received consensus from the about 100 students gathered in the library, said Kristina Campbell, one of the fifth-grade teachers at Monte Vista.

“Here in New Mexico, late August, September, you’re going to smell roasted green chile no matter where you are,” she said. “It’s everywhere.”

For Soules, who’d long considered sponsoring a bill to declare a state aroma, it was a lightning-strike moment.

“Hey, you guys want to be part of history?” Soules recalled asking.

The room started buzzing. The students sitting on the floor leaned forward, eager to hear how a smell could become a law. And their lessons with Soules didn’t stop there.

After the enrichment day, the fifth-grade classes at Monte Vista embarked on what they dubbed the “Roasted Green Chile Project” to help Soules codify an aroma for New Mexico.

They researched how an official aroma would benefit the state’s economy and tourism. They wrote letters to legislators about what the bill would mean for New Mexico. And leading up to the bill’s first committee hearing on Jan. 31, where they would help Soules present, they made posters about the questions they would get about the bill and practiced how to answer them.

Working on the bill with Soules, Campbell said, has been an “absolutely amazing” way for her students to learn.

“This experience is so much richer than just teaching it from a book or even watching a video,” she said.

The day of the hearing, students from Monte Vista presented via Zoom during the Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee meeting about the bill.

“Do any other states have an aroma?” one committee member asked.

“Why not the smell of oil or dairy farms?” another said, referencing other scents common in the state.

Campbell’s students were nervous, she said, but they still managed to address each question, even some that they hadn’t rehearsed.

The committee unanimously voted 5-0 to move the bill forward to the Senate’s Health and Public Affairs Committee. On Friday, the bill passed through its second committee, which amended the bill to make the aroma “roasting green chile,” rather than just in the fall.

Now, the bill is headed to the Senate floor.

It isn’t likely to see “serious opposition,” Soules said. He hopes to bring in Monte Vista’s fifth-graders as expert witnesses at the state capitol in Santa Fe while the bill is considered.

And there’s another plan in the works: to bring in roasted chiles that day, so the whole chamber will fill with the smell of what Soules and the Monte Vista students hope will soon be their state’s official aroma.

