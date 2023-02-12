Trugoy the Dove, co-founder of hip-hop group De La Soul, dies at 54

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Jolicoeur, known by his stage name Trugoy the Dove, one of the co-founders of the hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died at age 54, his representative Tony Ferguson confirmed on Sunday. Ferguson did not provide further details about a cause of death or when and where Jolicoeur died, adding that more information would be forthcoming.

“We’re all devastated,” Ferguson, who has been the group’s representative for about seven years, told The Washington Post. “And it’s just been a really sad day today. Huge loss.”

Jolicoeur, along with De La Soul co-founders Kelvin Mercer, also known as Posdnuos or “Pos,” and Vincent Mason, known as Maseo, achieved success starting with their debut album “3 Feet High and Rising” in 1989. The trio became known for producing music with a quirky sound that differed from other rap styles at the time.

Advertisement

Originally from Brooklyn, Jolicoeur met Mercer and Mason during high school in the 1980s. The group went on to produce a total of eight studio albums together.

Last week, De La Soul was a part of a 50-year tribute to hip-hop at the 65th Grammy Awards, but Trugoy was not in the performance. The artist, who was recently going by Dave, disclosed a few years ago that he was battling congestive heart failure.

Rapper Erick Sermon shared a photo of Jolicoeur on Instagram on Sunday, writing: “This one hurts. From Long Island from one of the best rap groups in Hiphop … you will be missed.”

The artist’s death comes weeks before De La Soul’s full catalogue was set to hit digital streaming services, aligning with the 34th anniversary of the group’s debut album.

In an early January interview with The Washington Post about the highly anticipated release, Pos shared that he was confident the group would be making music and sharing it for many years to come.

“We love doing what we do with each other and we all equally love our history, our legacy and what we can see for ourselves for the future,” he said. “You know, not to sound corny, [but] three is the magic number when it comes to that — when it comes to us.”

GiftOutline Gift Article