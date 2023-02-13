Box truck hits pedestrian and moped riders in Brooklyn, police say

At least four people were injured Monday morning when a box-truck driver fleeing a traffic stop struck them, the New York City Police Department said.

Police tried to pull over the U-Haul truck at Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn about 10:50 a.m., said NYPD Det. Cindy Cammarata.

The driver sped off, she said, injuring one pedestrian and three people on mopeds before police detained him. The NYPD declined to comment on the motive, and the office of Mayor Eric Adams (D) said there was no threat to the public.