Box truck hits pedestrian and moped riders in Brooklyn, police say

At least four people were injured Monday morning when a box-truck driver fleeing a traffic stop struck them, the New York City Police Department said.
The driver stopped about 3½ miles away at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue, Cammarata said.
Cammarata said she didn’t know the conditions of anyone involved.
Video from CBS New York showed investigators opening the back of the truck, which was up against a police SUV on a sidewalk. Footage obtained by WABC shows a pedestrian dive out of the way as a U-Haul truck drives toward him on a sidewalk.
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted that she had been briefed on the situation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.