Box truck hits pedestrian and moped riders in Brooklyn, police say

Updated February 13, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. EST|Published February 13, 2023 at 12:33 p.m. EST
Members of the New York Police Department bomb squad pause before approaching a box truck that hit people in Brooklyn on Monday, police say. (John Minchillo/AP)

At least four people were injured Monday morning when a box-truck driver fleeing a traffic stop struck them, the New York City Police Department said.

Police tried to pull over the U-Haul truck at Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn about 10:50 a.m., said NYPD Det. Cindy Cammarata.

The driver sped off, she said, injuring one pedestrian and three people on mopeds before police detained him. The NYPD declined to comment on the motive, and the office of Mayor Eric Adams (D) said there was no threat to the public.

The driver stopped about 3½ miles away at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue, Cammarata said.

Cammarata said she didn’t know the conditions of anyone involved.

Video from CBS New York showed investigators opening the back of the truck, which was up against a police SUV on a sidewalk. Footage obtained by WABC shows a pedestrian dive out of the way as a U-Haul truck drives toward him on a sidewalk.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted that she had been briefed on the situation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

