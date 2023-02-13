Multiple injuries in Michigan State University shootings, police say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Police have responded to at least two shootings at Michigan State University, where students have been told to shelter in place. Authorities say the shooter remains on the loose. The shootings took place near Berkey Hall, a social science building, and IM East, a recreational facility, on the East Lansing campus.

Michigan State police said in a tweet late Monday that victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital. Officials have not confirmed how many people were injured in the shootings.

University police added that the student union and several living spaces on the campus had been cleared and secured.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said in a tweet that she has been briefed on the shooting. The Michigan State Police, university police and local law enforcement have responded, she said. The FBI said in a tweet late Monday it was assisting in the response as well.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” Whitmer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

