Whitmer, other Democrats pushed for stronger gun laws before MSU shooting

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer chastised state lawmakers in her recent State of the State address for not taking action on gun safety laws after four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Just 19 days later, Whitmer choked back tears during a news conference on Tuesday morning after another mass shooting in the state ended the lives of three Michigan State University students and wounded several more.

“We’re all broken by an all too familiar feeling — another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed,” Whitmer said. “We know this is a uniquely American problem.”

After the Oxford school shooting, Michigan federal and state lawmakers introduced bills intended to curb gun violence. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D), whose district includes Oxford and Michigan State, authored a bill requiring safe storage of guns in households. It passed the House months later, but couldn’t clear the Senate.

Michigan Democrats tried to push through a similar measure holding adults accountable if they left a gun where a minor could get it after 19 elementary schoolchildren were massacred in Uvalde, Tex., in May 2022. They were blocked by Republicans who at that time controlled the state legislature.

The dynamics have changed since then. Democrats flipped the state legislature in the November midterm elections, giving the party full control of state government for the first time in decades. Whitmer outlined in her State of the State three policy changes she wants passed: universal background checks, safe storage laws and extreme risk protection orders, also known as “red flag laws,” that prevent a person who is deemed a threat to themselves or others from possessing a gun.

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D), who chairs the state legislature’s Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, said the group is the largest it’s ever been and for the first time has two Republicans as members.

Bayer has been working on gun safety laws for a decade, but she said her proposals never had a realistic chance of passing until now. For that reason, Democrats had been taking their time on precise language for the bills in an effort to shield them from lawsuits, but Bayer said the Michigan State shooting will accelerate the process.

“We didn’t throw them at the wall this time because this time we’re going to pass them,” Bayer said. “We are trying to move along more quickly than planned … but we still want to make sure we’re doing it right.”

In a Twitter statement on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R), said “these unimaginable and irrational acts of evil have become more commonplace in our society, leaving parents and community leaders desperately searching for ways to prevent these senseless attacks on the innocent.”

“It is my hope that we can come together to find and develop solutions to keep our loved ones safe,” he added, though he did not say if that included stricter gun laws.

Whitmer, in her morning news briefing did not mention specific gun safety policies other than to say, “we cannot keep living like this.” Slotkin, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate, also spoke at the news conference and stated firmly that something had to be done.

“I cannot believe that I am here again doing this 15 months later. And I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools,” Slotkin said. “If this is not a wake-up call to do something, I don’t know what is.”

Only a week ago there was an active shooter scare at another high school in Slotkin’s district that turned out to be a hoax. The congresswoman shared in a lengthy Twitter thread the sadness and anger she felt in those moments when she believed more children were at risk of gun violence.

“If we can’t keep our children safe, nothing else matters. In Michigan, we finally have a chance to pass real gun safety legislation,” she wrote on Feb. 7. “In Congress, we’ll continue to keep pushing until others decide they care enough about our children to actually be part of the conversation.”

Six days later there was another mass school shooting.

