MSU shooter’s motive unknown; he had note threatening N.J. schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Authorities on Tuesday said they still had no explanation for why a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University’s campus the previous night, killing three students, severely wounding five more and spreading terror across yet another school community shaken by an act of gun violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said the gunman, whom they identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, had no apparent connections to the university where he shot people in two campus buildings Monday night, setting off an hours-long manhunt that forced thousands to shelter in place. The gunman then shot and killed himself, police said, betraying no clear reason for targeting the school in East Lansing.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point,” Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of Michigan State’s campus police, said Tuesday.

The carnage added to the growing toll of shooting rampages that have become consistent parts of American life, and fueled familiar debates about gun laws and pleas for change. The familiarity of this latest horror was underscored by the attack’s location and timing: It took place just 80 miles west of the Oxford, Mich., high school where a gunman killed four a little more than a year earlier, and occurred on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., massacre that saw 17 people gunned down in a high school there.

In East Lansing, authorities said the gunman fired in two buildings, sending students across campus scrambling for shelter behind barricaded dorm walls, inside closets and within public bathroom stalls.

The students killed were identified Tuesday as junior Alexandria Verner, 20, a 2020 graduate of a Detroit-area high school; Brian Fraser, 20, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe; and Arielle Anderson, 19, a junior who graduated from Grosse Pointe North High.

Four of the five students who were critically injured by the gunman required surgery, while a fifth did not and was taken to critical care, Denny Martin, acting president and chief medical officer of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, told reporters. All were still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, a hospital spokesman said.

While East Lansing continued to grieve, police sought to learn more about the gunman, saying that his motivation would be a key focus of the investigation.

The shooting fueled unease and shuttered schools hundreds of miles away from Michigan State’s campus. After the shooting, authorities said they found a note in the attacker’s pocket indicating threats against two schools in Ewing, N.J., where he had family ties.

Police in Ewing said in a statement that schools there were closed Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.” The gunman “had a history of mental health issues,” according to the statement, which did not elaborate.

The attacker had been struggling since his mother died in 2020, his father, Michael McRae of Lansing, said in an interview Tuesday.

The elder McRae said his grieving son “stayed in his room like a turtle” for hours at a time, describing him as “depressed and overly stressed out” due to losing his mother.

The gunman had been a warehouse worker for at least seven years before losing his job, his father said, and was trying to find another “since he hadn’t worked for months.”

McRae was arrested in 2019 for carrying a loaded gun without the necessary permit and was on probation for a year and a half, according to officials and court records.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, McRae was arrested June 7, 2019, after police spotted him leaving a Lansing store at 1:30 a.m. When questioned by police, the department said, he admitted having a gun but lacked a concealed-weapons permit, so he was arrested.

“He claimed he left home to walk to a store to buy cigarettes and feared for his safety, so he took his gun,” Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said in a statement.

Court records in Ingham County show that in October 2019, McRae pleaded guilty to one of the two charges he was facing. Under a plea agreement, the court records indicate, the count of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to a count of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, McRae would forfeit his weapon, the records show.

If McRae had been convicted of the original charge of carrying a concealed weapon, he would have been unable to legally buy or possess a firearm, because that was a felony count, said John J. Dewane, the Ingham County prosecutor, who took over that office at the end of last year. Federal law largely prohibits people convicted of felonies from buying or possessing firearms.

It was unclear Tuesday precisely when McRae bought the gun or guns he had at the time of the shooting. According to his father, McRae bought another gun after his 2019 arrest and then lied to him about it. The gunman’s father said he denied having the weapon, even when the elder man heard gunshots and found bullet casings in their home’s backyard.

“I told him to get rid of the gun,” Michael McRae said in the interview. “He kept lying to me about it and told me he got rid of it.

“He would go outside to shoot, and I would see casings on the ground, and he’d say, ‘Oh, that’s not me, Dad,’” he said, adding, “If he showed it to me, I would have put it in the garbage.”

In November 2019, McRae was sentenced to 12 months of probation in the gun possession case, court records show, and his probation was amended in October 2020 and again in April 2021. In May 2021, he was discharged from probation and the “terms were successfully completed,” the court records show.

Gautz said his agency asked the judge to extend the probation to allow McRae to complete its terms and conditions. This was largely to allow the McRae to complete “cognitive-based therapy” and continue paying court fees, Gautz said. The gunman was making his required payments, with about $100 left to pay, and was attending his therapy classes, with two or three left, Gautz said.

The shooting renewed attention on gun laws in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) just last month chastised state lawmakers for not taking more action on the issue after the Oxford shooting.

Less than three weeks later, Whitmer was choking back tears and addressing another shooting of another group of students.

“We’re all broken by an all-too-familiar feeling — another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed,” Whitmer said. “We know this is a uniquely American problem.”

There is room for Michigan to improve its gun laws, said April Zeoli, an associate professor with the University of Michigan’s Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention.

“Michigan has some good gun laws,” said Zeoli, an expert on gun laws and firearm policies who taught at Michigan State until last summer.

But there are others, Zeoli said, that are backed by research that the state still lacks.

“In the landscape of all 50 states, we’re in the bottom half,” she said. “We’re not at the bottom, but we could do more.”

One policy that could help, Zeoli said, would be the “red flag” laws that allow people or law enforcement to try to have guns taken away from those who could be a danger to themselves or others.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D), whose district includes East Lansing and who used to represent Oxford, urged action, noting that some current MSU students were graduates of Oxford High School — and therefore now young veterans of two school shootings.

“For me the most haunting picture of last night was watching the cameras pan through the crowds and seeing a young person wearing an ‘Oxford Strong’ sweatshirt,” Slotkin said. “We have children in Michigan who are living through their second school shooting in under a year and a half. If this is not a wake-up call to do something, I don’t know what is.”

A tip led authorities to McRae, who was found off campus, police said. Security cameras captured images of the gunman at about 11 p.m., nearly three hours after shots were first reported fired. A photo was disseminated on social media and to the media at 11:18 p.m., and a caller’s report led officers to McRae at 11:35 p.m., MSU police said.

Police received the first emergency call at 8:18 p.m. about a shooting inside Berkey Hall, a building north of campus that houses MSU’s College of Social Science and other departments, Rozman, the MSU interim deputy chief, said Tuesday. A shelter-in-place order was activated for the campus and nearby area, and students received a chilling text that has become common in shootings: “Run, Hide, Fight.”

The officers found several injured students at Berkey Hall, Rozman said, two of whom died. Soon, reports of shots at the MSU Union building, west of Berkey Hall, were coming in. Officers found one more victim there, Rozman said.

Zoie Tsoi was in a bathroom at the MSU Union when she heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the first floor of the building. Through a window, she saw people running outside.

“It was terrifying,” Tsoi said in a text to The Washington Post. “I heard the gunshots and the running, but I couldn’t do anything about it because the only exit from where I was was through the main area where the gunshots came from.”

Tsoi stayed locked in a stall, hiding her legs from view, Tsoi said, until police banged on the bathroom doors about 15 minutes later, instructing those inside to come out with their hands up. As she was escorted out, she saw food strewn across the Union floor, discarded amid diners’ panicked flight from the building.

The gunman was able to access the two buildings where the shooting took place because they were open to the public at the time, MSU public safety officials said. Rozman said the incident occurred before Berkey Hall was “secured overnight” and while there were academic-related activities happening inside.

Gabriel Truetle, a freshman, was doing chemistry homework when the campus alert about an active shooter popped up in his email. He and his two roommates sprang into action, making sure their dorm room door was locked and barricading it using boxes they had brought during move-in. Worried for their fourth roommate, who was not there, they nervously turned on a police scanner and peered outside.

The roommate was at a dining hall nearby, which was evacuated about 20 minutes later, Truetle said. He and his roommates watched in horror as students sprinted out of the hall.

“It’s just scary,” said Truetle, who is from Memphis, Mich. “I came from a small town, and everybody always says ‘It can never be me.’ And it wasn’t thankfully, and it’s just crazy.”

Eleanor Hoss was at a bar Monday evening when she “saw students running out the doors with their hands up,” and “police coming from every direction.”

As she sheltered inside the bar, Hoss tuned in to the police radio frequency and listened to news for updates. She was also terrified for the freshmen residents of Armstrong Hall, where she works as a resident assistant. But in an era when shootings have become commonplace, she knew how to advise them.

“We were told to tell our residents to block the doors with their dressers and turn off all lights and hide,” she said. Hoss said she sent students these instructions through an online group and sought to reassure them. But all the while, she said, she was “scared out of my own mind.”

Berman and Bella reported from Washington, and Brulliard from Boulder, Colo. Staff writers Praveena Somasundaram, Annabelle Timsit, Victoria Bisset, Ben Brasch and Jennifer Hassan contributed to this report.

