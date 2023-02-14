What we know about Anthony Dwayne McRae, the Michigan State shooter

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The gunman who targeted two buildings at Michigan State University on Monday night, killing three students and critically wounding five, had been previously arrested for carrying a loaded firearm without a concealed-weapons permit in 2019 but served no prison time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, was not affiliated with the university in any way before Monday’s shooting, Chris Rozman, MSU’s interim deputy police chief, said in a news conference. Authorities are still working to determine McRae’s motive.

Five of the wounded students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, and some of them have had undergone surgery, hospital spokesman John Foren said Tuesday.

Rozman said Tuesday that authorities were trying to determine where McRae was living. Public records show he had lived on East Howe Avenue in Lansing since November 2017. Authorities said in the news conference that there was a police presence outside of Creston Avenue and East Howe Avenue, but did not confirm whether this address was connected to the shooter.

Advertisement

At the time of the incident, McRae was wearing dark trousers, red shoes and a denim jacket. Much of his face was shielded — an item of clothing pulled up past his lips and a baseball cap covering some of his face. Police shared images of him on social media and said it was a tip-off from a citizen that led police to McRae.

McRae later shot and killed himself, and his body was found by officers off campus, police said.

Corrections records obtained by The Washington Post on Tuesday show that McRae had been previously arrested on a weapons violation. On June 7, 2019, he was questioned by police when he was spotted near an abandoned building after leaving a Lansing store at 1:30 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. McRae admitted to police that he had a gun on him and did not have a concealed-weapons permit, records show.

Advertisement

“He claimed he left home to walk to a store buy cigarettes and feared for his safety so he took his gun,” Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said in a statement to The Post.

McRae was arrested and pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm. But he never served time in prison, records show. He was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Oct. 24, 2019, and discharged on May 14, 2021, according to the agency.

“He did not have any issues while on probation and never had a positive drug test,” Gautz said.

McRae also faced four counts of driving on a suspended license between 2006 and 2008, all of the violations occurring in Lansing or Eaton County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

GiftOutline Gift Article