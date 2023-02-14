Text messages told MSU students to ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ as shooting began

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Run, Hide, Fight.” Those were the instructions sent to students at Michigan State University in a text message informing them that an active shooter was on the East Lansing campus. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option,” continued the message from the university, seen by The Washington Post.

On social media, many expressed shock and concern over the recommended course of action. The gunman killed three people at the university and critically injured five others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“This is not normal,” read one of many tweets. “Sickening that any university would have to say this to its students,” another person said.

Yet the “Run, Hide, Fight” guidance is not specific to the Michigan campus — it is part of a program developed by the U.S. government and taught across the country. It was created by the Department of Homeland Security and promoted by the FBI and other federal bodies.

With 366 school shootings since 1999, according to Post data, this reflects a grim reality to which both students and parents have had to adapt.

“The first time my 7 year old son came home and explained ‘run, hide, fight’ to me it broke my heart,” one Twitter user recalled. “What an American reality,” lamented another.

The primary advice — similar to official government guidance in other Western countries — is that those caught up in a shooting should attempt to flee the scene if possible, or otherwise find a safe place to hide. But a key difference is the advice to confront an attacker.

“When the shooter is at close range and you cannot flee, your chance of survival is much greater if you try to incapacitate him/her,” the Department of Homeland Security says. This should be used only “as a last resort, and only when your life is in imminent danger.”

Those who confront an active shooter should “recruit others to ambush the attacker with makeshift weapons,” advises Ready, an official government website, and be prepared to use lethal force if necessary.

In related guidance to schools to help them develop emergency plans, DHS says that adults should consider “aggressive force and items in their environment” to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter, but should never be required to confront them.

This is a different approach than in Britain, for example, where police guidance released after the deadly 2015 Paris attacks told people to “run, tell, hide” in case of an armed attack. Citizens in France and Germany are given similar advice to flee the scene or hide and raise the alarm. With major shootings much rarer in other Western countries, there is also no indication that the advice is tailored to children and students.

Before resorting to fighting, individuals should seek to escape an active shooter by leaving all belongings behind, DHS says in its guidelines. They should help others to escape if possible, but not attempt to move injured people. Those who are able to leave should keep their hands visible and follow any police instructions — and call 911 once they have reached safety.

If an individual is unable to run, they should instead find a safe place to hide that is out of the shooter’s view and provides protection against any shots fired. The advice says to lock or blockade the door, remain quiet and ensure cellphones are silenced.

While the guidelines to educators do not say how or when students should learn about the three core options, a number of U.S. universities have their own pages adopting “Run, Fight, Hide” principles in case of an active shooter. And some schools include them in their active shooter drills. The Shelton Schools District in Washington state, for example, provides videos showing how conversations around “Run, Hide, Fight” can be tailored to children of different ages.

Wali Khan in East Lansing, Mich., contributed to this report. Bisset and Hassan reported from London.

