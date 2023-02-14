What we know about the MSU shooting victims

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three Michigan State University students were killed Monday evening when a 43-year-old man opened fire at two locations on the East Lansing campus, forcing nearly 50,000 students to shelter in place for more than three hours. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The university identified two of the students killed as junior Alexandria Verner and sophomore Brian Fraser, both of Michigan. The school is not releasing the third victim’s name, per the family’s wishes. Five other victims are being treated at a local hospital.

Here’s what we know so far about the people killed.

Alexandria Verner

Verner, a junior at MSU, was a three-sport high-school athlete whom her father described as a “beautiful soul.”

She played basketball, volleyball and softball all four years of high school, said her father Ted Verner. He said the girls basketball team at her alma mater, Detroit-area Clawson High School, plans to show a tribute to Alex Verner on Tuesday evening.

“It’s going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don’t go what we went through,” Ted Verner said of his loss.

Verner, 20, graduated from Clawson High in 2020 and was known as a “tremendous student, athlete, [and] leader,” Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger wrote in a letter to the district community. Verner exemplified kindness, he wrote, and is mourned by her parents, her sister and her brother.

“Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” Shellenbarger wrote. “If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser was a sophomore from Grosse Pointe who played varsity lacrosse in high school.

He was the chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State. Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity said in a statement Tuesday that they were devastated to learn of his death. The fraternity also said in their statement that, “As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus.”

Jon Dean, the superintendent of the Grosse Pointe Public School System, wrote to the school community that his heart broke Monday night when he learned of the shooting, but that he had learned Tuesday that the loss was even more personal. “Earlier this morning I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU,” he wrote. “I can’t even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way?”

