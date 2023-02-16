Father of suspected Highland Park killer charged for helping son buy guns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The father of the man charged with opening fire on a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., killing seven and wounding 31, was charged with seven counts of reckless conduct Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Robert Crimo Jr., 58, is accused of “recklessly” sponsoring his son’s gun ownership application, even though he allegedly knew his son had threatened violence and expressed suicidal thoughts.

Judge George Strickland read the charges to Crimo Jr., repeating the details from the indictment seven times, including the name of each person killed — Jacki Sundheim, Nicolás Toledo-Zaragoza, Katherine Goldstein, Irina McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo.

“You recklessly performed an act, as a sponsor, parental guardian, by allowing your son to obtain a FOID card — allowing him to possess firearms and ammunition at a time when you were aware he, Robert Crimo III, had expressed violent ideations,” Strickland said.

Crimo Jr. sat motionless, looking somber. As the charges were read out, he shook his head from side to side. Crimo Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains free on $50,000 bond.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison, six months of parole, and a maximum fine of $50,000.

“Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said yesterday when the indictment was filed. “We presented our evidence to a grand jury, and they agreed the case should move forward. We will continue to seek justice for the victims and prosecute those who endanger the community.”

Illinois State police said two incidents were reported to the police before the gun permit was issued: Robert Crimo III attempted suicide with a machete in April 2019, and later that year, a family member said he threatened to “kill everyone.”

Robert Crimo III was indicted in July for killing seven people who ranged in age from 35 to 88. Kevin and Irina McCarthy were killed while shielding their 2-year old son. Crimo’s next court date is May 5.

Crimo Jr. is due back in court April 11.

George Gomez, the attorney for Crimo Jr., said following the hearing that he was surprised by the indictment. In January, he said the case would present an “uphill battle for the state.” He also said Crimo Jr. is “strong-spirited” and “supports his son one hundred percent.”

Crimo Jr. was well-known in the community and ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

The charges against Crimo are the second high-profile example of law enforcement trying to hold parents accountable for a child’s mass killing in recent years. In December 2021, the parents of a Michigan teenager accused of shooting four students at a high school were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

