They left paradise on a United flight — then took a nosedive toward the sea

As their plane plummeted toward the sea, Rod Williams II and his wife, Abbey, exchanged a look and a message unspoken to their two children sitting between them. This could be it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Less than two minutes earlier, United Airlines Flight 1722 had taken off from the Maui airport around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 and ascended 2,200 feet over the next 71 seconds, according to the tracking site Flightradar24. The Boeing 777 then dove about 1,400 feet in 18 seconds, coming within 800 feet of crashing into the Pacific Ocean. Instead, the pilots pulled up, climbing to cruising altitude and continued to the flight’s destination of San Francisco without any other problems.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the rapid descent remains unclear. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that it’s investigating what happened and that it plans to release a preliminary report in two to three weeks. In a statement to The Post, United Airlines said the pilots, who have logged about 25,000 hours of flying experience combined, filed a safety report about the incident when they landed in San Francisco. United worked with the Federal Aviation Administration and the pilot’s union on an investigation, which resulted in more training for the two pilots.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” the airline said in the statement.

Williams, a 35-year-old real estate agent from Lancaster, Ohio, flew from Columbus to Maui via San Francisco on Dec. 10 with his wife and their two children: a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. They met up with Williams’s parents and siblings at his father’s timeshare to vacation as an extended family.

Over the next week, the Williams clan whale-watched, hiked and swam under waterfalls. They traipsed about, scavenging for seashells and crabs, and whiled away hours on the beach, sometimes while slurping mango smoothies.

“It was definitely a great vacation,” he told The Washington Post.

Then, after seven full days, it was time to leave paradise. The Williamses grabbed one last breakfast and headed to the airport for their flight, which was scheduled to take off from the Kahului airport around 2:30.

The weather that day was awful, Williams said. Storms drenched the island with 1.85 inches of rain, more than doubling the previous record for that day.

Boarding and taxiing went smoothly, he said. The pilots squared the Boeing 777 with the runway, hit the throttle, accelerated down the airstrip and took off. For about a minute, they climbed normally.

Then, the nose pitched up and the plane started ascending at “an alarming angle,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post recounting the incident.

“That’s when you started to hear folks let out a few screams,” he told The Post.

Williams, who studied aviation, said he feared the plane might stall. After climbing steeply for three to five seconds, the plane went into a sudden nosedive.

“More screaming,” he said.

Again, Williams looked across his two children to his wife, both of them understanding the severity of the danger. They were scared. He started to pray for God to send angels to help the pilots fly and land the plane safely.

Then, “an unusual peace” came over him.

“You kind of have to accept that, because there’s nothing you can do to change what’s going on,” he said.

After diving for nearly 20 seconds, the plane pulled up “at a very strong rate.” Williams clenched his teeth, squeezed his armrests, pushed himself into the back of his seat and kept muttering prayers.

Williams said that, because the plane was enveloped in clouds during the drop, he didn’t know how close the aircraft came to crashing into the ocean and suspects no one else did either. That’s probably why he didn’t see any posts about what happened on social media in the days and weeks afterward, he added.

The plane leveled out, and it was over. Flight attendants made the rounds, reassuring flustered passengers. About 10 minutes after pulling out of the plunge, one of the pilots addressed them over the intercom.

“Well folks, you probably felt a couple G’s on that one, but it’s going to be okay," the pilot said, referring to the force of gravity passengers felt, according to Williams’s Facebook post. "We’re going to be just fine.”

Williams took his 7-year-old son to the bathroom after the seat belt sign ticked off. Guarding the door while his son was inside, Williams said, he overheard a flight attendant asking another if things like that happened often.

“I was unable to hear his response, but it was obvious the crew was just as surprised as we were,” he wrote on Facebook. Williams praised the entire crew “for their instincts and experience that led to us landing safely.”

Williams escorted his son back to their seats and, some four hours later, landed in San Francisco.

“That feeling when the wheels touched down and the pilot engaged the reverse thrusters and then coming to a complete (and safe) landing..... the entire cabin cheered and clapped in celebration!” he wrote.

Williams said the flight on Dec. 18 didn’t make him scared to fly or to do so with United. Hawaii’s tumultuous weather affected others that day. Williams’s parents flew out a few hours later on a flight that suffered turbulence so bad it brought some passengers to tears, he said. “Severe turbulence” on a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming into Honolulu earlier that day injured 36 passengers, 11 of them seriously.

But Williams said he still wants to travel. He wants his family to travel. They’ll suffer some flashbacks the first time they fly again “for sure,” but it’s something they can endure.

“You only live once,” he said, “and if we allow fear to control us, we’re going to miss so much.”

Ian Duncan contributed to this report.

