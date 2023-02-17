Driver intentionally struck homeless woman going to church, officials say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A woman was rolling a cart across a church parking lot last week when a driver inched toward her and then accelerated, according to surveillance footage. The white Nissan Altima struck the woman, sending her flying across the parking lot, before its driver took off. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law enforcement officials in California are now searching for the driver, who they believe intentionally hit the 77-year-old homeless woman.

“He was antagonizing her,” Lt. Tya Modeste of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Post. “His actions were very deliberate.”

HIT AND RUN UPDATE - WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO The Alameda County Sheriff's Office still needs your help in identifying the suspect from the February 11, 2023, hit and run at the First Presbyterian Church on Grove Way in Castro Valley that left a 77-year-old woman injured. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid-2010s Nissan Altima and not a Nissan Sentra as previously reported. The investigation is ongoing. Please call Sheriff's Dispatch at 510-667-7721 or our Anonymous Tip Line at (510) 667-3622 with any information that could help us get this person in custody for this horrific act. Posted by Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

On Saturday, the woman was walking toward First Presbyterian Church of Hayward in Castro Valley, an unincorporated community in the Bay Area, when a man reversed out of a spot, surveillance video shows. The driver almost hit the woman, prompting her to yell at him, law enforcement officials said.

They appear to speak to each other for about 15 seconds, according to the video, which doesn’t include audio. When the woman walked away, the driver followed her, moving the vehicle forward to block her path to the church, video shows.

Eventually, the driver appeared to graze the woman, sending her stumbling and causing her to drop her cane. As she grabbed it with her right hand, the driver looped around the parking lot.

Before she reached the church’s sidewalk, the vehicle began accelerating. The driver hit a parked car before speeding toward the woman, the video shows. After the vehicle hit the woman’s cart, she was thrust onto the car’s hood for nearly three seconds until she fell onto the pavement, according to the surveillance video. The car then sped off.

Aaron Horner, a pastor at the church, told The Post he dialed emergency services after witnessing the crash. He said church staff provided the woman first-aid until the ambulance arrived minutes later. She had some bruises and other open wounds that required stitching, Horner and Modeste said, and is being treated at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

“She was … pretty much in shock,” Horner said. “You could see quite a bit of blood.”

In the past six months, Horner said, the woman visited the church daily for meals, services, charity events and even Spanish lessons. She developed a community there, Horner said.

“She’s a good person, and she just happens to be in a bad spot,” Horner said. “She’s 77 and not in good health. It’s going to take her a while to recover.”

Modeste said the driver could face charges for a hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon.

While Modeste said she has worked dozens of similar crimes and hit-and-runs, it’s rare for someone to attack a stranger with their vehicle.

“She’s an elderly person,” Modeste said. “If that doesn’t stop you, I don’t know what will.”

