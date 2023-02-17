Six dead in Mississippi shooting, official says; suspect arrested

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six people were killed in a series of shootings in Tate County, Miss., on Friday, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The suspect has been apprehended, according to the Tate County Sheriff’s office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting occurred in Arkabutla, a small community in Tate County, about 45 miles south of Memphis. Few details were available.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made by [Mississippi Bureau of Investigation] at this time,” said Bailey Martin, a spokeswoman with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted that officials believe that the suspect acted alone.

“His motive is not yet known,” Reeves stated. “I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation.”

“Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time,” Reeves continued.

The incident follows a string of deadly gun violence this year, including a shooting that killed three students at Michigan State University earlier this week. President Biden, in his State of the Union address earlier this month, demanded action on gun control.

This story is developing and will be updated.

