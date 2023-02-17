From Freddie Gray to Tyre Nichols, early police claims often misleading

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first police statement made about Tyre Nichols said he had complained about “shortness of breath” — failing to mention that he had first been Tasered, pepper-sprayed and beaten for roughly three minutes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The initial news release about the death of George Floyd said that “officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs” — failing to mention that one officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd begged for his life.

And the incident report filed after Breonna Taylor’s death listed her injuries as “none” — failing to mention that she had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Washington Post analysis of seven high-profile cases in which people died after use of force by police officers — from the fatal injury of Freddie Gray in police custody in 2015 to the death of Nichols last month — found a familiar pattern: The initial police version of events was misleading, incomplete or wrong, with the first accounts consistently in conflict with the full set of facts once they finally emerged.

In cases where the police are later accused of excessive and unwarranted use of force, the first draft of history is almost always written in part by those same officers, who often portray the police in flattering ways and the alleged suspect in less flattering ones.

“The police own the narrative in every interaction they have with the public, because they write up the reports, and sometimes the reports are written to justify the actions the officers have taken and sometimes to cover up what actually happened,” said Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University who researches criminal behavior by police.

The Post analysis found several consistent themes throughout the seven incidents involving Black people who died in encounters with police: The officers were often, but not always, White; the initial police accounts regularly described the victims in terms assuming they were guilty of a crime; and the initial police version frequently used clinical language that seemed to obscure their own role in the incidents.

Police in these cases frequently used passive language in their first statements or reports, with phrases such as “the incident occurred,” “a struggle ensued” or “a confrontation occurred.” Early police statements and reports also often describe the victim with language assuming culpability — “the arrested individual,” “the suspect,” “the defendant.”

“When we use passive language in our own lives, usually we’re trying to create some distance from what happened, whether it’s ‘the milk fell’ instead of ‘I spilled the milk,’” said Lauren Bonds, executive director of the National Police Accountability Project, a civil rights organization that advocates for victims of police violence. “It’s a very intentional kind of framing to avoid responsibility or push responsibility onto another person.”

Several police departments contacted by The Post said that it is not uncommon for preliminary information to change as more facts become available or an investigation continues. The departments sometimes find themselves balancing the public’s right to information and the goal of transparency, spokespeople said, with the reality that a more complete picture of an incident frequently emerges in the following days, weeks and months.

“Information about critical incidents often evolves,” said Ryan Luby, a spokesman for the police department in Aurora, Colo., where 23-year-old Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being forcibly restrained by police and then given a high dose of ketamine by paramedics. “Any perceived omissions of information are not intentional — what is intentional is our desire to communicate with the public.”

Experts on police violence and misbehavior say that initial police statements should be viewed “cautiously” — and that restoring trust with the public will require greater accountability by police departments.

“It’s very damaging to the police department because it does damage to their reputation when they put out these press releases and it turns out they’re false,” Stinson said.

He added that the prevalence of body-camera footage and bystander video have changed the public’s understanding of these incidents: “What’s different now is that people can see the lies with their own eyes by watching videos, whether it’s on cable news, the local TV news or on YouTube,” he said.

Tyre Nichols: 'Shortness of breath' Return to menu Date: Jan. 7, 2023 Location: Memphis About: The father of a 4-year-old son, Nichols was close to his mother, who described him as a "gentle soul." Nichols — a 29-year-old Black man — loved skateboarding and photography, as well as watching the sunset. Taser and pepper spray Initial version: The tweeted police statement says that during a traffic stop, "a confrontation occurred," and Nichols "fled the scene on foot." The facts: During a stop for an alleged traffic violation, body-camera footage shows an officer pulling Nichols out of the car, where he was pushed to the ground. He pleaded with them to stop. The officers pepper-sprayed him, and as he struggled to his feet, one officer appeared to use a Taser on him, at which point Nichols ran away. A three-minute beating Initial version: The initial tweeted police statement says that Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath." The facts: The body-camera footage shows that when the officers caught Nichols, they pinned him to the ground, where they began beating him for roughly three minutes — punching, kicking and using a baton to strike him — as he screamed and moaned in pain, crying out "Mom!" several times. An officer struck Nichols in the head at least five times. Over 13 minutes, officers gave Nichols more than 70 contradictory and confusing commands, according to a New York Times analysis. The initial police statement fails to mention that Nichols had been pepper-sprayed, Tasered and beaten, and that he had appeared slumped over and unable to stand on his own following the incident. Memphis police videos show the violent confrontation after officers stopped Tyre Nichols for an alleged traffic violation on Jan. 7. Nichols later died. (Video: The Washington Post) The ambulance ride Initial version: The tweeted police statement says an ambulance was called and transported Nichols to St. Francis Hospital in "critical condition." The facts: After the beating, officers propped Nichols against a police car, and one asked the fire department to come to the scene. A groaning Nichols repeatedly slumped and at times fell over on his side. It took 22 minutes from the time Nichols was beaten and taken into custody for the arrival of an ambulance, which then took him to St. Francis Hospital. A photo released by Nichols's family shows him in the hospital, hooked up to breathing tubes with his eyes swollen shut and his nose mangled from the beating. Nichols died three days later, on Jan. 10. Police outcome Thirteen days after the incident, the Memphis Police Department fired the five officers — all of whom are Black — involved in Nichols's arrest. They are facing charges of second-degree murder as well as others, including aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. Two more Memphis police officers, including one who is White, were later disciplined. A fire department lieutenant and two emergency medical technicians were also fired, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Justice Department are investigating the death. "All initial information that is released on all incidents is preliminary information," a Memphis Police Department spokeswoman wrote in an email. "As investigations continue more information is available. Initial releases are based on information received at the time."

Elijah McClain: ‘Suspicious person’ Return to menu Date: Aug. 24, 2019 Location: Aurora, Colo. About: McClain, 23, was a massage therapist, described by those who knew him as a gentle person who was an oddball and “believed in humanity.” McClain loved animals and would sometimes play his violin to cats and dogs at a local animal shelter, the Colorado Sentinel reported. ‘A struggle ensued’ Initial version: “The male resisted contact, a struggle ensued, and he was taken into custody,” a police statement said. “Due to the level of physical force applied while restraining the subject and his agitated mental state,” the officers called paramedics, police said. The facts: An investigation by the city found that McClain first told the officers he was on his way home and asked them to let go of him — and found that the officers had no legal justification for stopping, frisking or using chokeholds on McClain. As McClain repeatedly apologized, pleaded, cried out in pain and said he couldn’t breathe, the officers held, sat and knelt on him. “I was just going home … I’m an introvert and I’m different,” McClain said. “That’s all I was doing. I’m so sorry.” A deadly dose Initial version: “According to [Aurora Fire Rescue], consistent with their accepted protocol, a standard medication routinely utilized to reduce agitation was administered and reduced the exhibited anxiety,” the statement said. “Several minutes later during the transport to the hospital the patient suffered a cardiac arrest and lifesaving measures were initiated.” The facts: Emergency responders from Aurora Fire Rescue did not treat McClain for several minutes after they arrived, the investigation found, even as McClain was moaning, gagging and gasping. Then, the paramedics did not examine McClain but gave him ketamine at a higher dose than was necessary for McClain’s size, which would prove lethal. The decision was based on their acceptance of the police assessment that he was suffering from “excited delirium,” without conducting an independent diagnosis, even though McClain had not moved or made any noise for a full minute. ‘Cause of Death: Undetermined’ Initial version: The original autopsy listed McClain’s cause of death as “Undetermined.” The facts: An amended autopsy was conducted after it came to light that police had withheld body-camera video and other evidence during the first autopsy. The new autopsy concluded McClain died of the too-high dose of ketamine. Police outcome A Colorado grand jury indicted Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Lt. Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, Aurora Police Department officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard, and former officer Jason Rosenblatt, bringing criminal charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. They all pleaded not guilty in county court last month, the Associated Press reported. Roedema and Woodyard are on unpaid administrative leave. Luby, the Aurora Police Department spokesman, said McClain’s death had been a “catalyst” for a review of the department’s policies, including how it releases information “following critical incidents.” He said authorities in McClain’s case followed their initial statement with more detailed updates.

Walter Scott: ‘It wasn’t like that’ Return to menu Date: April 4, 2015 Location: North Charleston, S.C. About: Scott, 50, had four children and enjoyed dancing. He had served in the Coast Guard and was discharged under honorable conditions after a drug offense. The Taser Initial version: After pulling Scott over for a broken taillight, officer Michael Slager shot his Taser at Scott, and Scott took the officer’s Taser, according to the initial police account. The facts: Video recorded by a bystander showed that the two men scuffle after Slager uses his Taser, then Scott tries to run away. After Slager shoots Scott, the officer is seen picking up his Taser and putting it next to Scott’s body. The shooting Initial version: Scott was coming toward Slager with a Taser when Slager shot him. The facts: Scott was unarmed and running away when Slager shot at him multiple times, hitting him in the back and killing him, the bystander video showed. The person who filmed the video, Feidin Santana, said afterward that he decided to release it after seeing news reports about what police were saying. “I saw the police report, I read it. It wasn’t like that, the way they were saying,” he told MSNBC. The dash cam from North Charleston, S.C., police officer Michael Slager's vehicle shows the initial traffic stop and interaction. (Video: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) Police outcome After Santana publicized the video three days after the shooting, the police department fired Slager and charged him with murder. Authorities apologized to Scott’s family, with North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey saying, “When you’re wrong, you’re wrong.” Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a federal case in which a judge concluded Slager was guilty of second-degree murder. Before that, Slager’s state murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury, and the charge was resolved in a plea deal that included a guilty plea to a federal civil rights charge. Through a spokesman, North Charleston Police Chief Reginald L. Burgess, who became chief in 2018, declined to comment.