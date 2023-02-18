Ex-wife, other relatives among 6 fatally shot in Mississippi town

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A shooting spree that claimed six lives Friday in a small rural Mississippi town included the ex-wife and two other relatives of the suspect who is being held without bond, an official said Saturday. Debra Crum, 60, who was fatally shot in her home, was the former wife of Richard Dale Crum, the man arrested Friday after the killings.

About five miles away, the suspect’s stepfather, George McCain, 73, was killed, along with Lynda McCain, 78, who had recently moved in with her younger brother, according to Ernie Lentz, the deputy coroner for Tate County, Miss., in an interview.

Lentz identified the other victims shot near the McCain siblings as Charles Manuel, 76, and John Rorie, 59, who were both handymen. Those two and the relatives were all residents of Arkabutla, Miss.

A sixth victim, Chris Boyce, 60, was from Lakeland, Fla., and was shot at the community’s general store, an Express Mart. Boyce was “in the area by chance,” said Lentz, who has been the county’s deputy coroner for 25 years.

“We’ve never approached anything of this type of magnitude,” Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said. In an interview on Friday, he said the motive remained unclear.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crum allegedly killed Boyce first at the Express Mart, then drove to his ex-wife’s house and fatally shot her. From there, he drove to his stepfather’s house, which is on the same property as a trailer where the suspect lived. The handymen, who were doing roofing work for the stepfather, were shot last — one standing outside an SUV and the other through the vehicle’s window, according to the sheriff’s office.

“That’s the million dollar question: Why? Why did this happen? What caused this to happen?” Lance said. “We’re certainly working to get that.”

Arkabutla, an unincorporated town of fewer than 300 residents about 45 miles south of Memphis, is a farming community with an Army Corps of Engineers flood-control project whose lake makes the area popular for fishing and camping.

“We’ve got a Dollar General and a post office and a Baptist church and a Methodist church that’s right there in town,” Lentz said Saturday. “If you blink, you miss it.”

The violence in northern Mississippi was the most recent of a spate of mass killings that have been shaking communities around the nation. It came days after a shooting at one of the country’s largest colleges, Michigan State University, in which three students lost their lives and five others were left injured in critical condition.

President Biden, in his State of the Union address this month, demanded that Congress act to limit access to guns. In a statement released Friday night in response to the Arkabutla killings, Biden reiterated that call.

“We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings,” Biden said in the statement. “We owe action to American communities being torn apart by gun violence.”

According to the Tate County sheriff, a man who had an altercation with Richard Crum at the ex-wife’s home, but was not shot, gave law enforcement officials a description of the assailant and his vehicle. Lance said a patrol deputy noticed the vehicle at a home about five miles away, approached it, and detained Crum.

Crum, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case. Additional charges “for each of the other victims” are anticipated, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. The suspect was being held without bond in Tate County Jail.

Officials said Crum had two handguns and a shotgun when he was arrested, but they have not determined if they were used in the shootings.

Lentz, the deputy coroner, said he would not be able to say the number of times each victim was shot until autopsies are performed in the coming days.

Anumita Kaur and Kyle Rempfer contributed to this report.

