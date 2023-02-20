At Michigan State, a return to classes prompts fear, anger and protest

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marco Díaz-Muñoz was wearing the same shirt he had been wearing the night a gunman stormed his Cuban literature class and opened fire on his students. It was Monday again, and he intended to go back and do what he has always done on Mondays: teach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Díaz-Muñoz’s Michigan State University class was the first target of the gunman who shot eight students one week ago; there, he killed two people before moving to the student union, where he killed a third. As classes resumed Monday, Díaz-Muñoz described how he’s felt in the days after the shooting like a “robot.”

“I’m going like I do every Monday, not thinking that there’s going to be violence or the potential of violence,” he said. He is uncertain if things can ever go back to “normal” in his class, which has been moved to a new building. “I’m right now operating as though to go and help my students regain a sense of normalcy.”

Jillian Plant, a 20-year-old MSU student, was on the receiving end of support and snacks from her writing professor in Monday’s class, although the classroom was half-empty. “It was so sweet,” she said.

“It was really strange in general. I’m glad I came back, everyone seemed really welcoming,” she said. “But it felt melancholic, and everyone was walking at a slower pace.”

The bloodstains were erased, but fear and sadness remained as students tried to take back a campus that had turned into the scene of a crime. They moved in and out of buildings, some as if with a new purpose of bearing witness to the harm one man with a gun could wreak.

They carried supplies and musical instruments. They talked of grades and schedules. They hung “Spartan Strong” banners. But many seemed to be traveling in groups, for comfort or safety.

For some, Monday’s imperative was skipping class to attend a sit-down protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, a few miles from campus. Asha Denny, a 20-year-old psychology major, was setting up chairs and testing microphones ahead of the event along with two other students, Maya Manuel and Gabby Bain.

It would be the second such protest; the first took place Wednesday, less than two full days after the Monday night shooting. Asha had been back home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., when the first sit-in protest happened. She messaged Maya, who was in her psychology class, for help organizing the second.

In an interview on the Capitol steps, Denny said she and the other members have plans to turn their budding organization into a nonprofit to press for gun control measures.

“I’m not in class because I don’t feel safe. Why would I go to class when a week ago I was hiding in my dorm room hearing ‘Contact, contact, get down!’ and thought there was a shooter outside my door?” she asked. “Why would I go to class and take a test when I’m still mourning?

“It shouldn’t be like this. We’re a mass shooting generation. We have generational trauma of where we learned about the ABCs and then we learn about how to run from a gunman. We learn about math and then we learn about our friends’ names when we see them in the paper,” she said. “We’re just one of the names, but we’re going to make sure that we’re not a name to be forgotten.

“The message that we’re trying to send is that gun violence is an epidemic in America. It just unfortunately hit close to home this time.”

Some students were craving the normalcy that a return to classes was meant to accomplish, trying their best not to let the events of last week take over. Safwat Ahnaf Aziz, a freshman electrical engineering major, is thousands of miles away from family, which brings about a distinct sort of dislocation.

Aziz had been part of a crowd that had run out of Akers Hall during the gunman’s rampage.

“Where do they expect us to go? Returning to Bangladesh, which is 8,000 miles away from here, it’s not that easy,” he said. “The dorm was the only option for us.”

Over the weekend, he and his Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani friends gathered in Wixom, Mich., about 60 miles away, to play cricket, as they have done every week. He has stopped spending as much time outside the dorm, and when he does, he doesn’t go alone.

“After the incident, I usually avoid going anywhere alone. I usually go in groups like with my friends,” he said. “You can ask me why. I don’t know why. If I go with them, I feel safe.”

Aziz said that the shooting still causes him distress and that he feels that putting it behind him is the best way forward.

“I really don’t want to think about it,” he said. “That’s the thing. That’s how I’m coping.”

Olivia Gilcher, who was in the student union during the shooting, said she went to a vintage store to get her spirits up over the weekend. When she reached the Michigan State section, a store employee “kept on going to say that I can’t believe what happened, it’s so surreal, and I kept saying ‘I know, I know, I know,’ not telling him I was there.”

Gilcher’s first meal back on campus Sunday night was interrupted by thoughts of danger. “Just sitting and eating, especially the first time, was very triggering because that’s what I was doing when the shooting happened. And so you just think differently, so you’re more wary of whereabouts, where doors are or something were to happen again.

“You ask a lot of what-ifs.”

It feels, she said, “like we’re in the twilight zone.”

“I’m just sitting in my dorm just staring at the walls. Thinking of what to do. There’s so much stuff I should do. I should shower, I should do laundry, I should do schoolwork,” she said. “It’s just really strange and hard to do, and I’m not sure why.

“I’ll eventually get my work done. It’s not that I don’t want to do it or that I don’t feel like it. I just can’t get myself to open my laptop and I don’t know why,” she said.

She could not make herself go to class Monday.

Díaz-Muñoz, the assistant professor, has also found trauma bursting out in unexpected ways. He recalled going to the gym late at night the weekend after the shooting. It was the first time he had left home.

When a car with bright headlights approached, he said, he felt “paranoia and fear” and began formulating an exit strategy. “I couldn’t see who was inside,” he said. “I was frightened. I calculated what I was going to do.”

In the changing room, he was apprehensive about someone taking longer than usual to dressed.

“I was anxious, I was imagining that person coming out with a gun and shooting me because I was in front of the entrance. So I walked … close to the entrance.”

Díaz-Muñoz, who spent his childhood in Costa Rica, said he did not see Monday’s shooting as something that occurred in a vacuum, but as a byproduct of living in America.

“I didn’t find the guilty party in that man that did it. To me, that man is the symptom of something that is structurally wrong, systemic,” he said. “And the people maintaining that set of laws that keeps things from changing? I hold them accountable.”

