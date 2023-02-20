Five shot, one killed in New Orleans along parade route ahead of Mardi Gras

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five people, including one child, were shot along a parade route in New Orleans on Sunday ahead of Mardi Gras, and a male suspect is in custody, police said. There were three male and two female victims, police said; one died, and another is in critical condition. The child was in stable condition.

“We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter,” Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier of the New Orleans Police Department said at a news conference. “Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation.”

Reports of shots fired came around 9:30 p.m., Ganthier said, noting that officers “responded quickly” to the incident at the Krewe of Bacchus parade, which was slated to run from 5:15 to 8:15 p.m. The parade is held each year on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday, and the “krewe,” or social club, consists of 1,500 members with 33 elaborate floats.

“We really, really want to get the public’s help,” Ganthier said as he appealed for witnesses and those with information to come forward. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

Photos shared on social media before the shooting showed smiling families, cheering crowds and dancing children, just two days before the main Mardi Gras celebrations begin.

“This is really not something we wanted to see,” Ganthier said. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras.”

