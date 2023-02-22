Club Q shooting suspect ran neo-Nazi site, used gay slurs, detective testifies

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prosecutors began building their case Wednesday for charging the suspected Colorado Springs nightclub shooter with dozens of hate crimes by describing how the alleged assailant ran a site featuring neo-Nazi videos and harbored harsh feelings against the LGBTQ community. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Colorado Springs detective Rebecca Joines testified during the first day of a preliminary hearing that Anderson Lee Aldrich sent a photo of a rifle scope aimed over a Pride parade to a contact on Discord. Joines said the alleged assailant also was an administrator for a website containing clips of mass shootings and neo-Nazi mass shooting training videos. The detective recounted how friends said Aldrich used gay and racial slurs while playing video games.

Defense attorneys have said that Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Joines added that friends of the accused shooter told her Aldrich’s mother also identified as nonbinary and forced the 22-year-old to go to LGBTQ clubs. Joines also described finding a note inside the apartment Aldrich shared with his mother.

Aldrich had visited Club Q six times before returning to the club last November and opening fire, killing five people and injuring over a dozen, investigators said.

“Please relieve me of my own fate, I’m drowning in my own wake,” the note read. “How long must I wait for you to rid me of this hate.”

Prosecutors have charged Aldrich with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. The state is required to present evidence of a motive to support the hate crime charges. The district attorney previously said the suspect’s gender identity was “part of the picture” but didn’t influence the decision to file hate crimes charges.

Aldrich was captured on surveillance footage storming into Club Q and firing an AR-15-style weapon, authorities said, but they have released relatively little information on a motive. The attack ended when an Army veteran and another patron managed to subdue the shooter.

The shooting renewed calls for stronger gun laws in a state that has seen a disproportionate share of mass killings over the years. Colorado has a red-flag law allowing authorities to remove guns from potentially dangerous people. Aldrich had been previously arrested in connection with an alleged bomb threat but was never prosecuted.

Joines testified Wednesday that the two guns used in the shooting were privately manufactured and possibly made with an at-home kit. They did not have serial numbers and would not have required a background check.

According to an unsealed arrest affidavit, Aldrich arrived at Club Q — a haven for the LGBTQ community in conservative Colorado Springs — shortly before midnight, parking a gold Toyota Highlander near the entrance. Surveillance video shows them exiting the driver’s side door wearing what appeared to be a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle. Investigators said that the suspect “opened fire indiscriminately” after entering.

Richard Fierro, the veteran, told investigators he was seated at a table with family and friends, expecting to watch his daughter’s friend perform, when he heard gunshots near the front door. He ducked for cover and then saw the suspect continuing to fire. A man pulled Aldrich to the ground and Fierro said he went to help him, striking the shooter and removing a gun.

Police then arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Much of Wednesday’s hearing consisted of detective testimony recounting the crime scene. Aldrich sat in the courtroom hunched, at times wiping their face with a tissue, as the prosecutors projected graphic photographs from the scene of the shooting.

Colorado Springs Police detective Jason Gasper described the images, which showed weapons, bodies of diseased victims and blood. He also provided detail on photographs of evidence found in Aldrich’s home, including shooting targets, one of which had rainbow colors, as well as a sketch depicting a rough layout of Club Q, local media reported.

