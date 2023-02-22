Blackjack dealer continued game during player’s heart attack, lawsuit says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Jagolinzer started convulsing and collapsed while playing blackjack at the Wynn Las Vegas casino in April last year, his family said. As he was slumped face down at the table and in the throes of a heart attack, the dealer didn’t check on him, according to a recently filed lawsuit, and neither did any of the security guards roving the casino floor.

For 16 minutes, Jagolinzer lay unconscious as people kept playing blackjack around him, the suit states.

Only then, when another blackjack dealer came to the table, did things start to happen, according to the suit.

“She was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s blue.’ That was the only time they took any action,” said Christian Morris, a lawyer representing Jagolinzer’s family in the lawsuit.

But it was too late, she added.

Now, Jagolinzer’s widow and two minor children are suing Wynn Resorts, accusing the company of wrongful death and negligence. In the lawsuit, which was filed last week in the District Court of Clark County, the family members allege that Wynn Las Vegas employees should have realized Jagolinzer was having a medical emergency far sooner and assert that if they had, he might still be alive.

“We can’t have casinos looking to save their money before their customers,” Morris said. “The reality is they counted out his chips while he lay dying.”

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said it will “strongly defend itself against the false claims made in this lawsuit.”

Jagolinzer, a 48-year-old lawyer from Coral Gables, Fla., was in Las Vegas in early April to attend a conference for lawyers who litigate mass tort cases, such as those dealing with mesothelioma. On April 6, he was playing blackjack with friends and colleagues as a guest of Wynn Las Vegas, where the conference was being held. As they did so, Jagolinzer’s hand started shaking, the suit states. Unconscious, he then collapsed, hunching over the table. As Jagolinzer lay face down, the dealer allegedly kept distributing cards.

The dealer or any of the Wynn employees roving the casino floor should have checked on Jagolinzer since sleeping or becoming unconscious is a violation of Nevada gaming law, according to the lawsuit. Instead, they eventually counted his chips “and were focused on the economic accounting of money … and not his physical wellbeing,” the suit alleges.

About 16 minutes after Jagolinzer collapsed, another dealer came to the blackjack table, the lawsuit states. That employee “immediately realized that [Jagolinzer] needed medical attention and made remarks that [he] exhibited discoloration in his skin and appeared to not be breathing. ” Morris said that while Jagolinzer was “absolutely surrounded” by friends and colleagues from the conference, they weren’t trained to recognize Jagolinzer’s medical emergency.

Security was called after the second dealer arrived and, about a minute later, one guard arrived but was “unprepared to provide reasonable emergency medical treatment,” according to the suit. Three minutes after that, more security officers arrived with a defibrillator. Jagolinzer’s family alleges they weren’t properly trained to use one, however, so a passerby who happened to be a nurse stopped to use the defibrillator and provide CPR.

Some six minutes later, paramedics arrived with a stretcher and, according to Morris, managed to restart Jagolinzer’s heart. But, she added, his brain had been deprived of oxygen for too long, causing him to suffer what the suit describes as “severe brain damage.”

Advertisement

That led to his death more than six months later on Oct. 18, according to the lawsuit.

In their suit, the Jagolinzers are seeking at least $15,000 in damages, but Morris said it’s not about the money. Since they can’t get their husband and father back, in an ideal world they would force Wynn to make changes to training, staffing or safety protocols that could save the next person who has a medical emergency on the casino floor, she added.

But the law doesn’t allow them to do that, Morris said. They’re going after Wynn’s cash because that’s the only thing they can go after, and, she said, a big enough verdict will send a clear message.

“The purpose of this lawsuit,” she said, “is to deter this from ever happening again.”

