5 killed in Little Rock plane crash with no survivors

Five people were killed after a plane crashed in Little Rock on Wednesday, shortly after taking off from a nearby airport. A twin-engine Beech King Air 200 plane departed Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and crashed about a mile away, near a 3M industrial plant that makes roofing granules. Emergency responders were alerted of the crash at 12:02 p.m., the City of Little Rock Fire Department said.

All five victims, including the pilot, were employees of CTEH, a North Little Rock-based environmental consulting firm. They were flying aboard an aircraft owned by the company. The employees had been on their way to respond to a deadly explosion that took place at a metals plant in Ohio earlier this week, a CTEH official said.

“Right now, there are no survivors that we can find,” Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesperson for Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters. He added that the weather was “not that good” at the time of the flight, but that investigators must still determine the cause of the crash.

The fire department, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to immediately investigate the crash. The National Transport Safety Board is also investigating. The National Weather Service in Little Rock had warned of rain showers and thunderstorms in the area around the time of the flight.

