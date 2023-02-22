TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida attack, police say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A television journalist covering gun violence and a 9-year-old girl nearby were shot and killed in Orange County, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said. Another journalist from the same network, Spectrum News 13, was also shot, as was the girl’s mother. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were being treated as of Wednesday evening.

The journalists were at the scene of a homicide of a woman in her 20s from earlier in the day when, police said, the suspected gunman returned to the site of the morning killing and opened fired again. He also targeted a nearby house, police said. In total, he killed three.

The authorities did not immediately identify the victims.

There is no clear motive for the afternoon shootings at this time, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who said it was uncertain if the suspect knew the journalists were with the media or covering the crime. The suspected shooter, identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, has been detained. Other local journalists were also present when the shooting occurred but were not injured.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday night, Mina expressed his appreciation for the work of the media and for the “very difficult job” they do in covering crime.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” he said.

Fellow Spectrum News 13 journalist Celeste Springer said during a live broadcast hours after the shooting that the co-worker who was shot remains in critical condition and asked for viewers to pray for the survival of her colleague.

“And while you’re at it, please say a prayer for every victim of gun violence in this country,” Springer said.

Moses has been charged with murder for the initial killing Wednesday morning, Mina said, adding that he expected Moses to be charged with the killing of the girl and journalist, too.

News of the shooting quickly reached the White House.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

The parent company of Spectrum News, Charter Communications, released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague” and the two others killed Wednesday afternoon.

“We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery,” the statement read.

