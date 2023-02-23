Accused of killing his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh takes the stand

The 54-year-old, accused of killing his wife and son in 2021, announced on Feb. 23 that he would testify in his own defense. (Video: Reuters)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Murdaugh has decided to testify Thursday, he said in court, after South Carolina prosecutors spent a month laying out their case arguing he killed his wife and son to prevent years of alleged fraud and debt from surfacing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an emotional testimony, Murdaugh argued to the court that he “did not” kill his his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, in June 2021.

“I did not shoot my wife or my son any time — ever,” Murdaugh told his defense attorneys.

Murdaugh acknowledged in court that he suffered from “paranoid thinking” and that he wasn’t thinking clearly when he admittedly lied to authorities.

“I wasn’t thinking clearly,” he told the courtroom about why he lied, saying he was sorry to all of his family members, including son Buster. He said he was most sorry to his wife and son. “I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them — ever.”

Advertisement

The trial has spawned intense media coverage — including true-crime TV series and podcasts — about how a well-heeled legal scion entered a world of mysterious deaths and financial shadiness.

Murdaugh has maintained that he did not shoot to death his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, in June 2021 outside the family’s 1,772-acre rural Islandton hunting estate, about 50 miles from Charleston. He faces two counts of murder.

Murdaugh, 54, was the patriarch to a legal dynasty of elected prosecutors who have served the state’s Lowcountry for three generations. He has since been disbarred.

Jurors have heard testimony about how cellphones work and seen gruesome crime scene photos. But the firearms used in the killings still have not been found. Murdaugh’s defense has argued since the beginning of the trial that there is no physical evidence tying him to the killings.

Advertisement

It is not unheard of for defendants in murder trials to testify, but it is a high-risk move that opens them up to a barrage of cross-examination from prosecutors.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sided with prosecutors Wednesday when he ruled that Murdaugh could be questioned about the 100 financial charges he faces. Prosecutors argued that those counts are relevant because, they claim, Murdaugh killed his wife and son to get sympathy and more time to cover his alleged financial crimes, according to the Associated Press. He is accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme; prosecutors said he defrauded $8.4 million from his victims.

Many are left wondering how a respected lawyer got entangled in a complex web of drama and crime.

Authorities allege Murdaugh turned to a vicious cycle of borrowing and spending in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, leading him to swindle nearly $9 million from his law partners and clients.

Advertisement

The alleged scheme surfaced after Paul Murdaugh, while under the influence, allegedly crashed a boat in 2019 that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Her family sued. And when his attorney told the Beaches that Murdaugh couldn’t afford a settlement, they asked the courts to demand Murdaugh disclose his bank records. The hearing was scheduled for June 10, 2021 — three days after the double homicide. Prosecutors allege that at about the same time, Murdaugh’s law firm found $792,000 in legal fees were missing after Murdaugh had worked on a lucrative case.

On June 7, 2021, a staffer at the law firm barged into Murdaugh’s office demanding answers about the missing funds, prosecutors wrote. Later that day, Murdaugh called 911 to report that his wife and son had been shot. Three months later, an internal investigation into Murdaugh began at the law firm after an employee found a copy of a check that the firm said had been improperly written to Murdaugh.

On Sept. 3, 2021, Murdaugh was confronted by his colleagues with the findings. The next day, Murdaugh said, he was shot by a man he had allegedly hired to kill him so that his surviving son, Buster, could receive at least $10 million in life insurance. But the bullet only grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head.

Buster Murdaugh took the stand in defense of his father Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. “He was destroyed. He was heartbroken. I walked through the door, I saw him and I gave him a hug,” Buster Murdaugh said, recounting getting the call from his dad the night he found his wife and son dead.

This is a developing story.

GiftOutline Gift Article