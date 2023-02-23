Lawmaker censured for asking if fatal child abuse saves taxpayers money

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Experts testified before Alaska lawmakers Monday about the widespread, long-term harm child abuse has on the state — to the economy, to the workforce and to taxpayers when traumatized children and the adults they grow up to be rely on government services.

But, in questioning one of those experts, state Rep. David Eastman (R) zeroed in on a possible "benefit."

“How would you respond to the argument that I have heard on occasion where, um, in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society because there aren’t needs for government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child’s life?” Eastman said.

In the days since the committee meeting, Eastman’s remarks have caused an uproar. His colleagues called them “despicable,” “atrocious” and “indefensible.” On Wednesday, the Alaska House of Representatives voted 35-1 to censure him. Rep. Andrew Gray (D), in introducing his censure motion, said Eastman had brought “great shame on this House.” The only lawmaker who voted against the motion was Eastman, who was also censured in 2017 for saying that some Alaskans try to get pregnant “so that they can get a free trip to the city” to get an abortion. He was the first Alaska House member in history to be censured, a formal admonishment that otherwise carries no repercussions.

Eastman said in a text message that he was playing devil’s advocate at Monday’s hearing, where Alaska Children’s Trust President and CEO Trevor Storrs told the Alaska House Judiciary Committee that when a child dies from abuse, it results in an estimated $1.5 million hit to Alaska, a figure that includes “productivity losses” because they don’t grow up to join the workforce.

“I asked them to respond to some of the arguments we hear regularly as pro-life legislators that there is an economic benefit to society when unwanted children are aborted since [Alaska Children’s Trust] was arguing the opposite in committee yesterday. What better organization to hear from on this issue than [the trust], as their mission is the prevention of child abuse?”

In the past, Eastman has described abortion as “the ultimate form of child abuse.”

At Wednesday’s censure hearing, Eastman defended himself and decried the push to formally reprimand him.

“The outrageous accusation that somehow I and members of my district support the extermination of people or support child abuse when I’ve staked my entire political career arguing for the opposite is not acceptable in this body,” he said.

Eastman started Monday’s exchange by asking Storrs about the $1.5 million figure and whether there were any cost savings because a dead child doesn’t need any services that would tap government coffers.

Storrs seemed taken aback by the question.

“Can you say that again?” he asked Eastman. “Did you say a benefit to society?”

“Talking dollars,” Eastman responded. “Now you’ve got a $1.5 million price tag here for victims of fatal child abuse. It gets argued periodically that it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive and need based on growing up in this type of environment.”

“I don’t even know how to answer that — that there’s a cost savings to the death of a child,” Storrs said. “The impact that that has on a family and us as a society when a child is lost, especially to child abuse and neglect, is unmeasurable, and it’s hugely tragic.”

About 1½ minutes later, another member of the judiciary committee, Rep. Cliff Groh (D), said he was “disturbed” by Eastman’s questions. “As someone who’s prosecuted child abuse cases, it was very sad and terrible,” Groh said at the hearing.

“Rep. Eastman’s comments … and his line of questioning were despicable, over the line, and I was stunned when I heard them,” he told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

At Monday’s hearing, Gray, the Democratic lawmaker who would motion to censure Eastman two days later, chimed in as the proceedings drew to a close. As Eastman sat just inches to his right, Gray told the committee he’d had “an intense reaction” to his colleague’s comments.

Four years earlier, Gray and his husband had adopted their son, who had been in foster care and suffered serious trauma. Now, his fellow representative, perhaps unintentionally, was suggesting the state might save money if children like his died.

“My child is the greatest joy I’ve ever had,” Gray said. “There is no price tag on that.”

