He set signal fires while lost on a hike. Now he owes nearly $300,000.

Lost on a long hike in Arizona, Philip Powers III had exhausted his water and food supply. His phone was dead, and he was cramping; he later told officials he thought he was “done.” So Powers set three fires to signal for help, according to a law enforcement officer. The rising smoke soon led to the 37-year-old’s rescue by the U.S. Forest Service. Officials, however, say he acted recklessly.

Powers was later hit with seven charges related to his emergency blazes, one of which expanded into a forest fire in May 2018. Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille D. Bibles ordered him to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution in monthly installments of $200, a payment plan that would take him about 122 years to make good on.

On Friday, Powers’s attorney filed to begin the process of appealing the sentence. In past hearings, Powers and his lawyers justified the fires as necessary for his survival.

In a December filing, one of Powers’s attorneys, Sarah K. Erlinder, said no evidence shows that Powers willfully allowed the fire to spread or that he had the ability to halt the fire.

Erlinder told The Washington Post she was unavailable to speak Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Bibles wrote in a memo that Powers’s actions were necessary only because of his poor preparation for the hike.

“[The necessity defense is] unavailable where the defendant fails to show he or she did not recklessly or negligently place him- or herself in circumstances in which he would probably be forced to commit a crime,” Bibles wrote.

On May 27, 2018, Powers began what he believed would be a 17.8-mile hike through the Prescott and Coconino national forests in Arizona, according to an affidavit filed by U.S. Forest Service officer Michael O’Neil. Near the end of the trail, O’Neil wrote, Powers became lost.

Powers couldn’t locate the original path and was running out of water, the affidavit states. That night, Powers found coconut oil, peanut butter and jam to eat in a primitive cabin, O’Neil wrote. Powers said he drank his own urine to preserve the small amount of water he had saved, per the affidavit. He tried to make calls and use his cellphone for navigation, O’Neil wrote, but his phone’s battery died before he found cellular service.

Powers said he started a fire with a Bic lighter, the affidavit states, but nobody came after he waited for about an hour.

The next morning, Powers said, he could barely walk; he was collapsing, his legs were cramping, and he was out of breath, according to the affidavit. Powers found higher ground, where he created two fires, according to the affidavit. He told O’Neil he gathered all the “dead stuff together” and lit a bush, hoping to ignite a tree and form more smoke than his first fire, the affidavit states. Firefighters later noticed the smoke from a helicopter and rescued him.

Powers admitted to starting the fires while he was sent to Northern Arizona Healthcare in Sedona, O’Neil wrote. Powers was diagnosed with heat exhaustion, acute renal failure and dehydration, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, one of the fires he generated spread about 230 acres across the forest, per the affidavit. It wasn’t contained until more than a week later, O’Neil wrote. The U.S. Forest Service spent more than $500,000 in resources to suppress the fire, according to O’Neil.

The forests were under fire restrictions those days because of dry conditions, according the affidavit. Powers didn’t take precautions to limit the spread of the fire and didn’t put it out after he was rescued, the affidavit says.

Powers wasn’t prepared for the hike, O’Neil wrote. He carried an insufficient amount of water — about 116 ounces — and didn’t bring a flashlight, a second navigation device or anything to signal for help, per court documents.

Powers’s seven charges included unlawfully lighting fires and leaving a fire unattended.

“Powers’ actions were careless and negligent,” O’Neil wrote in the affidavit, “especially how he started the fires and how unprepared he was for his ‘day hike’ in the high desert during Stage 2 fire restrictions.”

On Feb. 14, Bibles ordered Powers to pay $293,413.71 in restitution and a $70 special assessment fee. She also sentenced him to a year of probation.

Three days later, his attorney filed the notice of appeal.

