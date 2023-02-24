Prosecutors argue Alex Murdaugh gave ‘new story’ in double-murder trial

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As South Carolina prosecutors resumed questioning Alex Murdaugh on Friday, the disbarred lawyer accused of killing his wife and son was embroiled in a fiery cross-examination in which prosecutors argued that the man’s hours-long testimony from the day before was fabricated and part of his “new story” to align with evidence.

Murdaugh was once the patriarch of a multigenerational legal dynasty in the state’s Lowcountry but is now disbarred and charged with two murder counts. His defense attorneys said at the trial’s start about a month ago that no physical evidence ties him to the June 2021 shootings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul.

Murdaugh admitted Thursday that he lied to authorities and had, in fact, been at the crime scene on the family’s 1,772-acre rural Islandton hunting estate just before the killings. The home is about 50 miles from Charleston.

Advertisement

On Friday, Creighton Waters, the state’s lead prosecutor, questioned why Murdaugh’s testimony on Thursday was the first time that the public had heard him lying to authorities about being at his family’s dog kennels minutes before his wife and son were shot. Murdaugh admitted to lying about being at the kennels due to what he described as “paranoid thoughts” from his drug use.

When Murdaugh suggested that prosecutors operated in bad faith by not responding to requests from his attorneys to meet, Waters noted how Murdaugh was given the opportunity multiple times to cooperate and share his version of events before he was named as a suspect in the case. Waters went so far as to argue that Murdaugh made up his version of events and repeatedly described the defendant’s testimony during cross-examination as a “new story.”

“So you, like you’ve done so many times over the course of your life, had to back up and make a new story that kind of fits with the facts that can’t be denied. Isn’t that true, sir?” Waters asked.

Advertisement

Murdaugh replied, “No, sir. That’s not true.”

Waters: The reality is the reason why no one's ever heard that (kennel) before is because you had to sit in this courtroom and hear testimony you were on the kennel video so you had to back up and make a new story.#MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/mEU37ECrWp — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) February 24, 2023

Friday’s cross-examination also focused on Murdaugh’s high oxycodone use in the months leading up to the deaths, with Murdaugh saying he sometimes took more than 2,000 milligrams a day.

Legal experts told The Washington Post it is a risky move for Murdaugh to take the stand, and it could save or doom him.

The saga has spawned intense media coverage — including true-crime TV series and podcasts — about how a well-heeled legal scion entered a world of mysterious deaths and financial shadiness.

Prosecutors alleged that the 54-year-old killed his wife and son to gain sympathy and obscure his swindling nearly $9 million from law partners and clients.

Murdaugh said bad land deals and an addiction to opiate pills spurred a decade-long cycle of borrowing and spending that put the family in desperate financial shape.

Advertisement

The alleged scheme surfaced after Paul Murdaugh, while under the influence, was charged with crashing a boat in 2019 that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Her family sued. And when Paul’s attorney told the Beaches that Murdaugh couldn’t afford a settlement, they asked the courts to demand Murdaugh disclose his bank records. A hearing was scheduled for June 10, 2021 — three days after the double homicide. Prosecutors allege that at about the same time, Murdaugh’s law firm found $792,000 in legal fees were missing after Murdaugh had worked on a lucrative case.

A staffer at his law firm confronted him about the missing funds on June 7, 2021 — the day Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed.

His colleagues confronted him in September about an internal investigation showing wrongdoing. The next day, Murdaugh alleged, he was shot by a man he had hired to kill him so that his surviving son, Buster, could receive at least $10 million in life insurance. The bullet only grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head.

Advertisement

Waters spent hours Thursday forcing Murdaugh to admit to his financial misdeeds. Murdaugh apologized numerous times for bilking clients, which included teenage girls and a quadriplegic man.

During Friday’s cross-examination, Waters continued to question Murdaugh’s fraudulent financial activity.

“These were real people that you looked in the eye and convinced them that everything was right,” Waters said.

Murdaugh again apologized to his clients and testified that each of them had believed in him at one point.

“I believe the people I had stole money from for all of those years trusted me,” he said. “Every single one of them I did and still do care about, and many of them I love.”

Prosecutors turned to Murdaugh’s pain pill usage, with Murdaugh testifying that most of the substances he was purchasing around that time were “30-milligram pills instant-release oxycodone, probably mixed in with some OxyContin, which is made of oxycodone — it’s just time release.” Murdaugh testified that he would take “maybe 1,000 milligrams or 1,200 milligrams on a day,” but that the amount increased “many days” to “more than 2,000 milligrams a day.”

Advertisement

“You’re taking 60 [pills] a day or something like that?” Waters asked.

“There were days where I took more than that … there were days that I took less than that,” Murdaugh replied, saying that opiates “gave me energy.”

The amount of oxycodone Murdaugh testified taking on a daily basis is significantly higher than what doctors prescribe, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“In the beginning, it made everything better,” Murdaugh said. “I took so much, it got to the point where I was taking so much just to not backslide or go into withdrawals or have all those symptoms … It evolved over time.”

After cross-examination resumed following a short recess, Waters accused Murdaugh of making up an alibi for a four-minute period that Murdaugh said he could not recall on the night of the killings. Prosecutors have argued that Murdaugh walked 293 steps and made numerous phone calls between 9:02 p.m. and 9:06 p.m. on June 7, 2021.

Advertisement

“You as a lawyer and prosecutor is up at 9:02 finally having your phone in your hand, moving around and making all these phone calls to manufacture an alibi. Is that not true?” Waters asked.

Murdaugh, who called Waters’s suggestion “absolutely incorrect,” testified, “It is an absolute fact that I am not manufacturing an alibi as you say.”

Waters told South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman that he expected cross-examination to be completed on Friday.

GiftOutline Gift Article