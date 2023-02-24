Family sues after Colo. deputy wrestled man out of car, fatally shot him

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When a sheriff’s deputy questioned Richard Ward last year as he sat in the back seat of his mother’s car by a Colorado middle school, the 32-year-old said he was waiting to pick up his younger brother from class. The officer placed his hand on Ward’s arm, and Ward asked him to let go. When the officer responded, “Why are you acting like this?” Ward added that he was nervous and didn’t like law enforcement.

“They’ve done things to me,” Ward claimed, appearing to mimic an officer striking a suspect. “‘Stop resisting!’ when you’re not resisting.”

“We’re different, right?” Charles McWhorter, a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy, responded in a terse exchange captured on McWhorter’s body camera.

Within minutes of the exchange, McWhorter wrestled Ward out of the car and onto the ground even as Ward complied with McWhorter’s commands, video shows. As he struggled to restrain Ward, video appears to show McWhorter fire his weapon. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

One year after Ward was killed, his family on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Pueblo County, McWhorter and six other officers in the sheriff’s office. The complaint accuses officers of using excessive force and unlawfully detaining Ward’s mother in the aftermath and the county of failing to discipline McWhorter. Attorneys for Ward’s family released graphic body-camera footage of the February 2022 shooting to support their case.

“This was nothing short of state-sanctioned murder of a citizen who should not have been even arrested, let alone killed in broad daylight,” Darold Killmer, an attorney representing Ward’s family, said in a statement.

“My heart is broken,” Ward’s mother, Kristy Ward Stamp, said in a statement. “I have no words to explain this to Richard’s little brother. Our family has been ripped apart.”

The Pueblo County Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Ward had driven with his mother and her boyfriend on Feb. 22, 2022, to pick up his younger brother from middle school in Pueblo, Colo., according to the family’s lawsuit. As they waited, Ward got out of the car to take a walk.

When he returned, he mistook a similar-looking white SUV for his mother’s car, opened its door and briefly entered it before realizing his mistake, apologizing to the surprised driver and exiting, according to the lawsuit. He then returned to his mother’s car.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office then received a report of a suspicious person in the school parking lot, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and attorneys representing Ward’s family. McWhorter responded to the call, approached Ward as he sat inside his mother’s car and began to question him.

After the exchange about Ward’s previous experience with law enforcement, Ward explained that he was there to pick up his brother and mistakenly approached the wrong car, the body-camera video shows. He added that he apologized to the driver of the other car.

McWhorter then asked for Ward’s identification and if he had any weapons. Ward searched through his pockets, pulling out two lighters, and told McWhorter he might have a pocketknife. He didn’t, according to the lawsuit.

Ward then took out a prescription anti-anxiety tablet and placed it in his mouth, according to the lawsuit. McWhorter asked, “What did you just stick in your mouth?” and, before Ward could answer, dragged him out of the car and onto the ground, the video shows.

“It was a pill!” Ward can be heard protesting. Body-camera footage shows McWhorter and another officer, Cassandra Gonzales, struggle on the ground for a few seconds. Three muffled gunshots can be heard. McWhorter shot Ward three times at point-blank range in the chest, according to the lawsuit.

“Is my son shot?” Stamp can be heard yelling from the front of the car. “He doesn’t have a weapon!”

The officers ordered her to stay in the car, video shows, and did not provide medical assistance to Ward, who writhed on the ground before going still.

An initial report from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office claimed that Ward “got into a physical altercation” with McWhorter and attempted to take his weapon.

Video shows McWhorter tell Gonzales after the shooting that Ward “tried to grab my stuff.”

McWhorter and Gonzales “recklessly and deliberately escalated the situation” throughout the encounter, during which Ward was unarmed, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also alleges that police detained and interrogated Ward’s mother and her boyfriend after Ward was shot, despite neither having been charged with a crime, and states that police seized Stamp’s SUV, phone and ID and withheld them from her for months after the shooting.

Six of the seven officers named in the lawsuit, including McWhorter, remain employed by the sheriff’s office, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Washington Post. The remaining officer’s departure was not because of disciplinary reasons.

