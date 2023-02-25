The Alex Murdaugh murder trial, explained

In the more than 20 months since Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead at their family’s sprawling South Carolina hunting estate, the public has been enthralled with Alex Murdaugh and the murder charges brought against him — a husband, father and member of a multigenerational legal dynasty who has come crashing down in a very public fashion.

Murdaugh, 54, who has been at the center of worldwide media coverage for months, took the stand this week to give his account of what happened on June 7, 2021, the day his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were killed. His defense attorneys have argued during the murder trial that no physical evidence connects Murdaugh to the scene of the crime, and prosecutors have staked their case on what they say are his years of financial shadiness, opioid addiction, lies to authorities and struggles to recall key events. If Murdaugh is convicted, he could face up to life in prison.