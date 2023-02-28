See how the railroad industry has changed, in 6 charts

Railroads used to be an inescapable part of American life: They employed lots of people and were the nation’s largest industry by revenue. But that was more than 100 years ago.

If they have faded in visibility, they still send trains rumbling across the country, a distant horn in the night. We rely on them more than any other mode of transportation to carry the nation’s heavy freight over long distances.

Now, the derailment in Ohio has thrown railroads back into the national spotlight, raising questions about regulation, safety and toxic cargo.

Anthony Hatch, an independent railroad analyst, calls the incident an “aberration.”

“It is an accident ... but it is not to me a sign that they are running wild, unregulated and dangerously,” Hatch said. The focus of the railroads in the next several years is to increase resiliency, reliability and consistency, he noted. “And to do that, you have to stay on the tracks.”

The industry has experienced a renaissance over the past 40 years, spurred by deregulation that allowed railroads to rebuild their networks and gain pricing power. Globalization has changed the mix of freight; you can see this in long trains carrying containers and trailers, stuffed with consumer goods.

The data shows that the number of derailments has fallen as expenditures on maintenance have increased. But that has happened amid a consistent decline in the number of railroad jobs.