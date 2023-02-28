See how the railroad industry has changed, in 6 charts

Railroads have been called the nation’s first big business. At “peak railroad” in 1920, this industry employed more than 2 million people. It’s how the population and the goods they bought moved around, before airports, interstate highways and the mass adoption of the automobile. The railroads ran steam locomotives, which took an enormous workforce to operate and maintain. A changeover to diesel power by the 1950s, along with other technological advances, let railroads eliminate jobs. Before the formation of Amtrak in 1971, freight railroads also staffed their own passenger trains. A more recent change in how railroads operate — called PSR, or “precision scheduled railroading,” has consolidated trains and cut crews.
Railroads employ fewer people than ever before — but they’re running longer and heavier trains. That has some employees saying safety margins have narrowed — with pressure to keep trains moving by hurrying through inspections. A typical freight train has two people onboard, compared to five in decades past. Adding to the strain are irregular hours and schedules that don’t allow for paid sick leave like other jobs — something that almost caused a railroad strike near the end of 2022.
The rail trade group put the cost of a strike at $2 billion a day, endangering travel, critical supplies and commerce during the busy holiday season. Ultimately the Biden administration intervened in the labor strife between unions and companies, siding with the railroads to force a deal. And some of the big railroads will now offer paid sick leave.
