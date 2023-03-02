Police found knife, gun when they searched Idaho killings suspect’s family home

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November 2022, is scheduled to appear in court in June. (Video: Joy Yi, Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post, Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images/The Washington Post)

A knife, .40 caliber gun, empty gun magazines and a pocket knife were found at the family home where the suspect in the Idaho student killings was arrested, documents released Tuesday and Thursday show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police also found four “medical style gloves,” a flashlight and a swab typically used to collect DNA from a person’s cheek when they arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ Pennsylvania home on Dec. 30.

In addition, authorities found a shovel, gloves and goggles in Kohberger’s 2015 white Hyundai Elantra.

The newly unsealed search warrants reveal what investigators in Pennsylvania seized — and what they were searching for — when they arrested Kohberger nearly seven weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old graduate student had driven 2,500 miles from Washington state to his family’s home in Pennsylvania for winter break before police arrested him.

Kohberger was enrolled in Washington State University’s criminal justice doctoral program and lived in a university-owned housing complex in Pullman, Wash., a short drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the students were killed. He is accused of stabbing to death 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in their off-campus home in the early hours of Nov. 13.

An affidavit unsealed in January portrayed a sweeping investigation in which police pieced together DNA evidence, a witness account, cellphone records and surveillance video to accuse Kohberger. The search warrants in Pennsylvania, which were sealed for 60 days under state procedure, show how police watched Kohberger in Pennsylvania for two weeks before arresting him, adding to the limited public picture of what happened as the high-profile arrest quietly unfolded.

What’s new in the documents released this week

On the day Kohberger was arrested, investigators took the four gloves and flashlight, his size 13 shoes and his clothing: a white T-shirt, black Under Armour shorts, socks and boxers, and a black WSU Cougars sweatshirt, according to the warrant.

Investigators had started watching the Albrightsville, Pa., home of Kohberger’s parents in December and saw Kohberger’s Hyundai entering their neighborhood on Dec. 16.

On Dec. 27, officers also saw him walking near the home, Pennsylvania State Troopers Justin Leri and Brian Noll wrote in the search warrant application, and investigators were monitoring his cellphone location, which also showed him in the area. The next day, they watched Kohberger “traveling throughout” the county before returning to his parents’ house.

The warrant also detailed what investigators hoped to find in their search. That included items with blood or bodily fluids on them, property belonging to the victims or their two surviving roommates and knives or other weapons, the documents show.

They also sought Kohberger’s electronic devices — to search through his emails, texts, notes and the like — drugs or drug-related items and documents, records, medications or other substances that could relate to the physical or mental state of Kohberger or the students.

The warrant was issued Dec. 29, to be served no later than the afternoon of Dec. 31. Because of the nature of the crime, authorities said they sought a nighttime search warrant.

What documents previously showed about the details of Kohberger’s arrest

Also on Dec. 30, police searched Kohberger’s Washington apartment and office. They took stained mattress covers and a pillow with a reddish-brown spot, possible hair strands and other items, documents released by Idaho investigators in January showed.

Authorities hoped to determine whether Kohberger had blood, skin cells or hair from any of the victims or one victim’s dog on any of his belongings, the search warrant says. They took a computer tower, which could reveal Kohberger’s internet searches, as well as three receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, one container of vacuum dust, one possible animal hair strand and a Fire TV stick.

In January, court records showed that DNA on a knife sheath found next to one of the four Idaho students killed in November was matched to Kohberger from a sample taken from trash at his family’s home on Dec. 27, three days before the arrest. Those documents revealed that a surviving housemate saw a masked man leaving the home at about 4 a.m. on the day of the killings.

Surveillance footage from the Moscow neighborhood showed a white Hyundai Elantra circling the victims’ house multiple times in the hour before the killings, investigators said. Twelve days after the stabbings, investigators asked police to look out for a car matching the description of the one shown near the scene.

All lawyers, including Kohberger’s, are prohibited from speaking about the case by a gag order, which Kohberger’s attorney has argued to keep in place. The Washington Post and other news organizations, as well as the lawyer for the family of one of the victims, have fought it.

Brittany Shammas, Marisa Iati, Andrea Salcedo and Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.

