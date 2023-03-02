The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Alex Murdaugh found guilty in double murder trial

The Murdaugh family embodied southern money, power and politics
The Murdaugh case, a timeline
Major takeaways from the trial
A jury is expected to release a decision in the double-homicide case against Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is on trial for killing his wife and son in 2021. (Video: Reuters)
clock iconUpdated just now

Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of killing his wife and son, tarnishing a last name that for four generations has been synonymous with the law in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

A jury convicted the 54-year-old Thursday after about three hours of deliberation, capping a month-long effort by prosecutors to prove that the scion of a legal dynasty killed those closest to him to cover up a scheme of stealing millions from clients partly fueled by an addiction to opiates.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul. People across the world have followed the case, which is a sordid situation of local power dynamics and other unexplained deaths.

  • You may have seen or heard about a docuseries delving into the case from Netflix, Discovery+ and HBO. But those don’t include the dozens of hours of testimony in this case.
  • Alex Murdaugh maintains he did not kill his wife and son. His defense has argued that no physical evidence ties him to the slayings.
  • The previous three generations of men in the Murdaugh family have served as elected prosecutors in the state’s Lowcountry, and this already stands as a large blemish on the family name.
